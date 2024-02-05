Obesity Intervention Devices Market Set To Surge To $407.6 Million By 2031, Fueled By A 5.3% CAGR - AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Study on Obesity Intervention Devices Market

Rising Obesity Awareness Fuels Growth in Intervention Device Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global obesity intervention devices market is on an upward trajectory, poised for substantial growth in the coming years, according to a recent report by Allied Market Research. Titled "Obesity Intervention Devices Market by Devices (Gastric Band, Gastric Balloons, and Gastric Stimulation System) and End User (Hospitals and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031," the report highlights key factors influencing market dynamics and outlines future trends shaping the industry landscape.

Market Overview and Growth Projections

In 2021, the global obesity intervention devices market boasted a revenue of $243.2 million. With an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031, the market is projected to reach an impressive $407.6 million by 2031. This growth can be attributed to several factors driving demand for obesity intervention devices worldwide.

Key Growth Drivers

The report identifies several prime determinants fueling the market growth:

Rise in Obesity Prevalence: With an alarming increase in the prevalence of obesity globally, there's a growing demand for effective intervention measures to combat this health crisis.

Expansion of Market Players: The surge in the number of companies manufacturing obesity intervention devices signifies a broader market landscape, offering consumers a diverse range of treatment options.

Increased Awareness: Public awareness regarding the availability of obesity intervention procedures is on the rise, encouraging individuals to seek out these treatments as a means to address weight-related health issues.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the market presents promising growth prospects, it also faces challenges:

Negative Side Effects: Certain obesity intervention procedures may be associated with adverse effects, posing challenges to market expansion.

Despite these challenges, the rise in market players offers lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Segment Analysis

The report delves into various segments of the obesity intervention devices market :

Device Segmentation: Gastric bands currently dominate the market, with the gastric balloon segment projected to exhibit the highest CAGR, fueled by increased product launches and approvals.

End User Segmentation: Hospitals command the largest market share, driven by a rise in patient visits for obesity intervention procedures.

Regional Insights

North America currently leads the market, attributed to technological advancements and a well-established healthcare industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to witness the fastest growth, driven by rising obesity prevalence and an increasing population suffering from chronic diseases.

Key Market Players

The report profiles leading market players, including Apollo Endosurgery, Reshape Lifesciences, GI Dynamics, and Allergan, among others. These players employ diverse strategies such as new product launches and collaborations to maintain market dominance.

