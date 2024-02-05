Copa Del Rey: Big Players Back In Semis Clash As Mallorca Faces Real Sociedad

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid (Spain), Feb 5 (IANS) Mallorca and Real Sociedad play the first leg of the first semifinal of the Spanish Copa del Rey knockout competition on Tuesday night in Mallorca's Son Moix Stadium.

The home side, who is coached by the experienced Javier Aguirre, has had 24 more hours to prepare for the game following their 4-0 defeat away to Athletic Club Bilbao on Friday night, while Real Sociedad drew 0-0 away to Girona on Saturday.

Both Aguirre and Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil rested players for their weekend matches ahead of Tuesday's clash, with defenders, Matija Nastasic, Toni Lato, Vedat Muriqi and Abdon Prats on the subs' bench for Mallorca, reports Xinhua.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad regulars such as Robin le Normand, Mikel Merino, Ander Barrenetxea and Umar Sadiq were all on the bench in Girona and will probably all start in Son Moix. Imanol's plans took a hit when right-back Alvaro Odriozola suffered another muscle injury after just three minutes on Saturday and he joins long-term injuries, Aihen Munoz and Carlos Fernandez, while Kieren Tierney, also misses out and Aritz Elustondo, and new signing Sheraldo Becker are also doubtful.

A Brais Mendez goal decided the first La Liga meeting between the two sides in San Sebastian earlier this season, while the Basque team enjoyed an easy 1-0 win at home to Mallorca in the round of 16 in last season's tournament.

