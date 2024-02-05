Electric Cargo Bike Market Outlook 2024, Share, Size, Key Players And Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Electric Cargo Bike Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” the global electric cargo bike market size reached US$ 2.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.09% during 2024-2032.

An electric cargo bike, also referred to as a freight bicycle, represents a battery-operated and lightweight vehicle that is specifically designed to enable riders to carry and transport heavy products. As compared to a traditional cycle, it is sleek, faster, and eco-friendly and offers superior stability, which reduce adverse social, ecological, and economic effects. An electric cargo bike is commonly available in two, three, and four-wheeler bicycle types that are further driven by nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) and lithium-ion (Li-Ion) batteries. It is smooth, cost-effective, portable, and an easy-to-ride transportation medium. Consequently, an electric cargo bike is extensively used for covering short distances in urban areas.

The escalating demand for eco-friendly and cost-effective urban commute options, on account of the increasing number of ongoing automobile engineering activities, is among the primary factors driving the electric cargo bike market. Besides this, the widespread adoption of lithium-ion (Li-Ion) batteries in the vehicle, owing to their high energy density, better voltage capacity, longer charge retention and lower self-discharge, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the launch of various green initiatives by government bodies promoting the uptake of electric cargo bikes over conventional ones to minimize noise and air pollution levels is also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, the rising popularity of e-commerce platforms is propelling the use of these bicycles by logistic companies to offer last-mile delivery services. Furthermore, they produce less greenhouse gas emissions, have a lower running cost, and can travel faster in the cities, which is anticipated to stimulate the electric cargo bike market over the forecasted period.

Two-wheeler

Three-wheeler Four-wheeler

Lithium-ion

Lead-based Nickel-based

Courier and Parcel Service Providers

Service Delivery

Personal Use

Large Retail Suppliers

Waste Municipal Services Others

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

