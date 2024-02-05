Electric Cargo Bike Market Outlook 2024, Share, Size, Key Players And Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Electric Cargo Bike Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” the global electric cargo bike market size reached US$ 2.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.09% during 2024-2032.
Electric Cargo Bike Trends:
An electric cargo bike, also referred to as a freight bicycle, represents a battery-operated and lightweight vehicle that is specifically designed to enable riders to carry and transport heavy products. As compared to a traditional cycle, it is sleek, faster, and eco-friendly and offers superior stability, which reduce adverse social, ecological, and economic effects. An electric cargo bike is commonly available in two, three, and four-wheeler bicycle types that are further driven by nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) and lithium-ion (Li-Ion) batteries. It is smooth, cost-effective, portable, and an easy-to-ride transportation medium. Consequently, an electric cargo bike is extensively used for covering short distances in urban areas.
Get Sample Copy of Report at
–
https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-cargo-bike-market/requestsample
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Accell Group N.V Amsterdam Bicycle Company Butchers & Bicycles Ltd CERO Inc Kalkhoff Werke GmbH Giant Bicycles Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Rad Power Bikes Inc Riese & Müller GmbH Worksman Cycles Xtracycle Cargo Bikes Yuba Bicycles
Electric Cargo Bike Market Development, Future Demand and Industry Growth:
The escalating demand for eco-friendly and cost-effective urban commute options, on account of the increasing number of ongoing automobile engineering activities, is among the primary factors driving the electric cargo bike market. Besides this, the widespread adoption of lithium-ion (Li-Ion) batteries in the vehicle, owing to their high energy density, better voltage capacity, longer charge retention and lower self-discharge, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the launch of various green initiatives by government bodies promoting the uptake of electric cargo bikes over conventional ones to minimize noise and air pollution levels is also catalyzing the global market.
Apart from this, the rising popularity of e-commerce platforms is propelling the use of these bicycles by logistic companies to offer last-mile delivery services. Furthermore, they produce less greenhouse gas emissions, have a lower running cost, and can travel faster in the cities, which is anticipated to stimulate the electric cargo bike market over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
Two-wheeler Three-wheeler Four-wheeler
Breakup by Battery Type:
Lithium-ion Lead-based Nickel-based
Breakup by End User:
Courier and Parcel Service Providers Service Delivery Personal Use Large Retail Suppliers Waste Municipal Services Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others) Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others) Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2018-2023) Market Outlook (2024-2032) Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Contact
US:
IMARC
Group
:(D)
+91
120
433
0800
United
States:
+1-631-791-1145
|
United
Kingdom:
+44-753-713-2163
MENAFN05022024004122016232ID1107810926
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.