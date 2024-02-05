Freight Management System Market Trends 2024, Leading Companies Share, Size And Forecast Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Freight Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, the global freight management system market size reached US$ 16.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 38.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.78% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Freight Management System Industry:

Continual Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the freight management system (FMS) market. Presently, rapidly evolving digital landscape, FMS providers are harnessing cutting-edge technologies to offer more sophisticated and efficient solutions that meet the complex needs of the logistics industry. These devices, such as GPS trackers, temperature sensors, and RFID tags, provide real-time data on the location and condition of cargo, vehicles, and equipment. FMS systems leverage this data to enable better decision-making, route optimization, and predictive maintenance. IoT sensors can monitor temperature-sensitive goods during transit, ensuring compliance with temperature regulations and preserving the quality of perishable items.



E-commerce Boom and Changing Consumer Expectations:

In an era where convenience, speed, and transparency are paramount, FMS plays a crucial role in helping businesses meet these evolving demands. Online retail sales have increased globally, prompting businesses to reevaluate their supply chain and logistics strategies. FMS solutions are essential in optimizing these complex supply chains. They offer tools for route optimization, load planning, real-time tracking, and last-mile delivery optimization, all of which are critical for meeting the high-speed, on-time delivery expectations of online shoppers. Additionally, changing consumer expectations have fueled the need for enhanced visibility and transparency in the delivery process. Customers now expect to track their shipments in real-time, receive accurate delivery estimates, and have visibility into any potential delays or issues.

Sustainability and Regulatory Compliance :

Sustainability and the growing emphasis on regulatory compliance are significant drivers influencing the growth of the freight management system (FMS) market. Businesses are increasingly recognizing the importance of adopting eco-friendly practices and adhering to strict environmental regulations in their logistics operations. These systems use advanced algorithms to calculate the most fuel-efficient routes, taking into account factors such as traffic, weather, and vehicle conditions. By minimizing unnecessary fuel consumption, FMS not only lowers operational costs but also supports environmental goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Governments worldwide are implementing stricter regulations related to emissions and environmental impact.



Blue Yonder Group Inc. (Panasonic Holdings Corporation)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

Ceva Logistics (CMA CGM Group)

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

e2open LLC (E2open Parent Holdings Inc.)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

McLeod Software

MercuryGate International Inc

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc

United Parcel Service of America Inc Werner Enterprises Inc

Freight Management System Market Trends:

The process of globalization has significantly expanded trade and commerce across international borders, resulting in increasingly complex supply chains. This complexity is a key driver fueling the demand for Freight Management Systems (FMS). FMS helps businesses navigate the intricate web of international regulations, tariffs, customs procedures, and trade restrictions. It provides tools for compliance management, ensuring that shipments meet all legal requirements and avoid delays or penalties. Furthermore, FMS optimizes international routes, taking into account factors such as customs clearance times, border crossings, and multiple modes of transport. This optimization streamlines global supply chains, reducing transit times and costs.



Freight Management System Market Report Segmentation:

Component Insights:



Solution



Planning



Execution and Operations

Control and Monitoring

Service



Consulting



System Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance

Solutions represented the largest segment by component in the freight management system market, as businesses prioritize investing in comprehensive software solutions to optimize their logistics and supply chain operations.



Transportation Mode Insights:



Rail Freight

Road Freight

Ocean Freight Air Freight

Road freight represents the largest market by transportation mode, due to its flexibility and cost-effectiveness, making it the preferred choice for transporting goods in many regions.

End User Insights:



Third-party Logistics

Forwarders

Brokers

Shippers Carriers

Third-party logistics (3PL) represented the largest segment by end user, as many companies outsource their logistics needs to specialized providers to streamline their supply chain management.

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America was the largest market by region, primarily due to its vast logistics industry, extensive road networks, and the presence of numerous key players in the freight management sector.

Key Highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



