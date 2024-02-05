Automotive Filters Market Report 2023, Industry Trends, Segmentation And Forecast Analysis Till 2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Automotive Filters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, The global automotive filters market size reached US$ 22.2

Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

Automotive filters comprise various filters, such as cabin, oil, fuel, and air. They are utilized to clean the air of the car engine for extending the shelf life of the vehicle. They provide a better driving experience, prevent numerous health issues, avoid foul odors, and enhance visibility and safety. They assist in increasing fuel efficiency, reducing emissions, and enhancing engine life and the overall performance of a vehicle. As they aid in improving the shelf life of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (AC) system and avoiding black smoke, automotive filters are employed in passenger and commercial cars across the globe.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report:

Automotive Filters Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising consumer preference towards fuel-efficient solutions and lowering the carbon footprints represents one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the growing demand for automotive filters, as they prevent the entry of dirt particles, such as pollens, exhaust fumes, and bacteria, into the carburetor and engine is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, governing agencies of several countries are implementing stringent policies to enhance environmental safety and reduce the harmful emissions from vehicles, which are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, key players operating in this industry are introducing new fuel filters that can lower maintenance costs for fuel pumps and injection nozzles.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Media Type:



Cellulose

Fiberglass Others

Breakup by Filter Type:



Air Filters

Fuel Filters

Hydraulic Filters

Oil Filters

Steering Filters

Coolant Filters Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



OEM Aftermarket

Breakup by Vehicle Type:



Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Cummins Inc.

DENSO Corporation

Donaldson Company Inc.

General Motors Company

Hengst SE

Hollingsworth & Vose Company

K & N Engineering Inc.

Lydall Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

MANN+HUMMEL GmbH

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH Sogefi SpA

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

