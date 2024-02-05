Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis, Industry Share, Size, And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Refurbished Medical Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”,the global refurbished medical equipment market size reached US$ 15.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during 2024-2032.

Refurbished Medical Equipment and Uses:

Refurbished medical equipment refers to used medical devices that have been restored to their original working condition or have undergone repairs, maintenance, and quality checks to meet industry standards. These pre-owned devices are an affordable alternative to new equipment, offering cost savings for healthcare providers while maintaining quality and functionality. It is crucial in expanding access to healthcare in resource-constrained settings and helping healthcare facilities with budget constraints.

Additionally, it contributes to sustainable healthcare practices by reducing electronic waste and minimizing the environmental impact associated with the manufacturing of new equipment. It also offers a cost-effective solution for healthcare facilities seeking reliable and functional equipment without compromising patient care.

Request Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report):

https://www.imarcgroup.com/refurbished-medical-equipment-market/requestsample

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being





Philips Electronics Nederland B.V

Block Imaging

EverX Pty Ltd

The General Electric Company

Integrity Medical Systems, Inc

Radiology Oncology Systems, Inc

Rad Medical Associates

Siemens Healthineers AG Soma Technology, Inc

Refurbished Medical Equipment Industry Growth and Demand Analysis:

The global market is majorly driven by the cost-effectiveness offered by the product. In line with this, the rising need for affordable healthcare solutions, particularly in developing countries and resource-constrained settings, drives the demand for refurbished medical equipment. Furthermore, the growth of healthcare infrastructure in developed and developing regions requires a cost-effective approach to equipping medical facilities, boosting the demand for refurbished equipment. Apart from this, the continuous advancement of medical technology leads to the rapid replacement of older equipment. Refurbished medical equipment provides an affordable means to access reliable devices with adequate functionality, catalyzing the market.

Moreover, the escalating focus on sustainable healthcare practices and reducing electronic waste drive the demand for refurbished medical equipment as a more environmentally friendly option. Besides, the regulatory bodies increasingly recognize the value and quality of refurbished medical equipment, leading to supportive regulations and standards encouraging its use. Additionally, the rising partnerships between healthcare providers and refurbishment companies enable the efficient supply and distribution of refurbished medical equipment, driving the market growth. Healthcare providers are becoming more aware of the benefits and reliability of refurbished medical equipment, leading to greater acceptance and adoption, further strengthening the market.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product Type:



Medical Imaging Systems



Computed Tomography Systems



MRI Systems



X-ray, C-arm & Radiography Equipment



Ultrasound Systems



Mammography Equipment



Nuclear Medicine Devices

Others

Operating Equipment and Surgical Devices



Anesthesia Machines and Agent Monitors



Endoscopes and Microscopes



Vascular Closure Devices



Electrosurgical Units



Altherectomy Devices

Others

Others



Patient Monitoring Devices



Defibrillators



Coagulation Analyzers



Neurology Equipment



Endoscopy Equipment Others



Breakup by Application:



Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Minimally Invasive Devices

Biotechnology Instruments Others



Breakup by End-User:



Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Ambulatory Surgical Centres Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:





Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us:



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.



Contact

US:

IMARC

Group

:(D)

+91

120

433

0800

United

States:

+1-631-791-1145

|

United

Kingdom:

+44-753-713-2163