Yeast Market 2024-2032: Industry Growth, Share, Size, Key Players Analysis And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled

“Yeast Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”,

The

global yeast market size

reached US$ 7.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2024-2032.

Yeast Uses:

Yeast is a microscopic, single-celled organism from the fungus family, renowned for its role in fermentation. It converts sugars into carbon dioxide and alcohol, making it an essential component in the production of various foods and beverages, such as bread, beer, and wine. The unique ability of yeast to metabolize sugars has led to its widespread application in food and beverage industries and in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed. With diverse types, such as baker's yeast, brewer's yeast, and nutritional yeast, each serving specific purposes, this versatile organism plays a vital role in numerous industrial processes. Presently, the adaptability and indispensable nature of yeast in different industrial applications underline its global demand and utilization.

Top

Yeast Companies Worldwide:



Associated British Foods Plc

Lesaffre & CIE

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd

Cargill, Incorporated

Chr. Hansen A/S

Alltech Group

Lallemand Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nutreco N.V.

Kerry Group plc

Synergy Flavors, Inc.

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Oriental Yeast Company Limited

Diamond V Mills, Inc. (Diamond V)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. Leiber GmbH

Global Yeast Market Trends:

The global yeast market is witnessing sustained growth, propelled by the escalating demand for convenience and processed food products, where yeast serves as a crucial ingredient. Additionally, the rise in health consciousness and the popularity of yeast-based dietary supplements, rich in vitamins and minerals, contribute to the expanding market. Along with this, the growing craft beer industry, along with the increased usage of yeast in animal feed to enhance nutritional content, is further boosting the market dynamics. Moreover, advancements in biotechnology leading to innovative yeast strains for specific industrial applications are favoring the growth trajectory.

Apart from this, governments and regulatory bodies' support for sustainable and natural ingredients also plays a positive role in market expansion. Furthermore, the emergence of specialized yeast products tailored for various cuisines and dietary preferences, such as gluten-free options, reflects the adaptability of yeast to modern consumer needs. Together, these drivers and trends are shaping the global yeast market, consolidating its position as a vital element in the food, beverage, and other allied industries.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Form:



Dry Yeast

Instant Yeast

Fresh Yeast Others

Breakup by Type:



Baker's Yeast

Brewer's Yeast

Wine Yeast

Bioethanol Yeast

Feed Yeast Others

Breakup by Application:



Food



Bakery



Alcoholic Beverages



Prepared Food

Others

Feed Other Applications

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

