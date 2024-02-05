Brazil Bolsters Economy With Reserves

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Last year, Brazil boosted its international reserves to $355 billion, up 9%.



This move strengthens the country's financial stability, ensuring it can meet international payments.



Such security guards against crises are similar to those in the 1980s when Brazil struggled with insolvency.



Between 2003 and 2010, the Central Bank reserves soared from $38 billion to $288 billion.



This strategy aimed to shield Brazil from past economic troubles. Despite this, challenges remain, especially in fiscal areas.







In 2023, a fiscal deficit widened due to accelerated debt payments, totaling $230 billion.



The Finance Ministry pursues a zero-deficit goal. Relaxing this aim could lead to unchecked public spending, which is risky in an election year with increased pressure for expenditure.



Soon, Congress will review spending increases, highlighting the need for careful fiscal management.



Brazil must prioritize spending and consider administrative reforms to cut government costs. Such reforms could free up funds for crucial sectors.



This approach mirrors the logic behind maintaining high reserves: a safeguard against instability.



Similarly, disciplined spending, as demonstrated by the Spending Ceiling Law, has previously steered Brazil back to growth .



Committing to these principles is essential for Brazil's ongoing economic health.

