Brazil’S Corn Prices See Significant Drop In January

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil witnessed a sharp fall in corn prices last January. Safras Consultancy reported an uptick in corn available for sale.



Producers aimed to make room for soybean crops, impacting prices across regions.



The year kicked off with strong trading. Yet, as consumers filled their reserves, demand slowed.



Analysts from Safras & Mercado point out ongoing market speculation, potentially pressing prices further.



Globally, the Chicago Board of Trade saw similar trends. Expectations of a boosted global corn supply, thanks to favorable weather in Argentina and Brazil , influenced this.



Nationally, prices fell to an average of R$58.82, marking a 15.61% drop from December.







Decreases varied by region, from 12.31% in Cascavel, Paraná, to 20% in Uberlândia, Minas Gerais.



Brazil's corn exports in January brought in $1.075 billion over 19 days.



Daily sales averaged $56.585 million, totaling 4.593 million tons for the month. This sets the average ton price at $234.10.



Compared to the previous January, daily export values dropped by 29.4%, with a 13.3% fall in quantity and an 18.6% decrease in price per ton.



This decline in prices and exports matters. It reflects broader economic trends, impacting farmers' earnings and the global corn market.



In short, such shifts can influence future planting decisions and international trade dynamics, showcasing the interconnectedness of local actions and global markets.

MENAFN05022024007421016031ID1107810909