Multinationals Exit Kenya

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) German firm Bayer is cutting back in Kenya, handing off major tasks. This follows UK's GlaxoSmithKline and foreshadows Procter & Gamble's future departure.



Rising taxes, a weak shilling, and high energy costs are driving companies out.



The Kenya Association of Manufacturers predicts more exits, pointing to growing financial pressures.



Loan defaults in manufacturing have hit $833 million by September 2023.



Such pullouts may hike unemploymen and dampen Kenya's economy. Calls grow for tax policy reforms to boost business competitiveness.



The government plans to lift the manufacturing sector, targeting a GDP boost by 2027 with new industrial parks.







This trend mirrors challenges across Sub-Saharan Africa. Economic woes and policy barriers repel foreign investment.



These retreats prompt calls for policy reevaluation to energize local markets. Asian successes offer a contrast, where stable policies and incentives draw foreign firms.



This shows the value of a welcoming business environment.



Africa must adapt to remain attractive to global investors. Kenya 's experience highlights the delicate balance between tax revenue and investment appeal.



The continent's future as an investment hub depends on policy reform and collaboration to tackle barriers to business and economic growth.

