Brazil’S Impact On Florida Tourism In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Florida saw a significant uptick in visitors from abroad, totaling 8.3 million, just shy of the pre-pandemic figure of 9.8 million from 2019.



Recovery sees a significant 1.3 million visitor increase from the previous year, as revealed during the Florida Huddle 2024 briefing.



Brazil played a pivotal role in this resurgence, ranking as the third-highest country sending travelers to Florida , surpassing the one million visitor milestone for the first time since 2019.



The influx of Brazilian tourists, reaching 1.02 million, demonstrated a remarkable 44% growth from 2022, closely approaching pre-COVID numbers.









Canada and the UK lead tourist sources, with the UK contributing 1.14 million visitors, showing a modest increase.



Florida's recovery surpasses the entire US, achieving an 85% rebound in 2019 tourism levels, exceeding the nationwide 77%.















Factors such as visa processes have influenced the pace of recovery, with 2023 showing consistent progress towards regaining pre-pandemic tourism levels.



Despite a brief decline, Brazilians maintain interest in visiting Florida, with varied preferences for destinations.



Top picks for Brazilians in Florida include Miami, Orlando, Palm Beach, Florida Keys, and Fort Lauderdale.



Resurging Brazilian tourism highlights Florida's global appeal and crucial role in economic recovery through international visitors







