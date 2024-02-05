OECD Maintains Its Economic Growth Forecast For Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The OECD predicts Brazil's economy to grow by 1.8% in 2024 and 2% in 2025, showing a slight slowdown from the 3.1% growth in 2023.



This forecast suggests Brazil is on a path of cautious recovery, slightly outpacing the IMF's predictions.



Brazil's growth aligns with global trends, mirroring a 2.9% and 3% estimate, showcasing its Latin American regional influence.



Anticipated lower inflation (4.6% to 3.3% in 2024, 3% in 2025) suggests a positive economic shift in Brazil.



Lower inflation may prompt reduced interest rates, in line with global efforts to stabilize economies amid geopolitical and energy challenges.







Although specific OECD economic forecasts for other Latin American countries were not obtainable, the general trend indicates that regional economies often mirror global patterns.



Mexico and Costa Rica, tied to the US market, could experience varied economic impacts based on international demand dynamics.



However, this narrative highlights the interconnectedness of Brazil's economic prospects with broader regional and global economic trends.



As Brazil navigates its post-pandemic recovery, its trajectory offers insights into potential economic patterns across Latin America.



In short, regional economics shaped by global changes and internal issues, highlight the need for adaptability and resilience for growth and stability.

