Rising Conflict In DRC Congo Leads To Displacement

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Eastern Congo is facing increased violence, causing many to leave their homes.



The clash, mainly between M23 rebels and government forces, grows in the Kivu regions. Civilians seek safety away from the frontlines.



The M23, supported by Rwanda, has become active again, capturing key areas, including Shasha.



This town links Goma and Bukavu, worsening the crisis upon its capture.



Minova, further south, now shelters those fleeing the violence. Delphin Birimbi reports a large number of displaced people arriving, finding refuge in local homes, schools, and churches.



Since rearming in 2021, the M23 has taken over extensive areas, including Bunagana, near Uganda.



This revival of hostilities highlights the enduring instability in eastern Congo , a conflict zone for decades.







With over 6 million people displaced within its borders, mostly in the east, Congo faces a severe humanitarian crisis.



In addition, the ongoing conflict disrupts lives, cutting off access to basic needs and services.



The international community's response is crucial now to tackle the conflict's root causes and aid those displaced.



The M23's return and its impact demand a comprehensive strategy for peace and rebuilding in Congo.

Background

Congo's conflict, driven by political unrest, ethnic strife, and resource competition, is long-standing.



The M23, emerging from army defectors in 2012 over unfulfilled agreements, underscores these issues.



The region's mineral riches exacerbate the conflict, drawing local and international interest and highlighting the difficulty of establishing peace in resource-abundant yet poorly governed areas.



International efforts have seen varied success, pointing to the need for comprehensive solutions that tackle both security and socio-economic imbalances.



In short, with the recent surge in violence, the growing humanitarian crisis calls for immediate, sustainable actions to alleviate the suffering of displaced populations and guide Congo towards lasting peace and stability.

MENAFN05022024007421016031ID1107810901