Pigment Recognized In The 2024 Gartner® Market Guide For Cloud Extended Planning And Analysis Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business planning platform Pigment has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud Extended Planning and Analysis (xP&A) Solutions. Defined as "a maturing approach to enterprise planning that packages financial and operational planning on a single vendor platform" according to Gartner, "by 2025, more than 60% of planning solution initiatives will be driven by xP&A". This demand is being fuelled by "business executives seeking to make tactical and strategic decisions based on accurate and reliable enterprise performance data (or insights)."

"At Pigment, we've always understood that in a fast-paced business landscape, truly effective planning hinges on the ability to access information in real-time, collaborate seamlessly, and expand beyond the boundaries of finance teams," said Eléonore Crespo, co-CEO, Pigment. "That's why we're committed to building an intuitive and accessible business planning platform that can be used by anyone in an organization to build, adapt and execute strategic plans. We're proud that our product capabilities are not only meeting the needs of businesses today, but we believe it also aligns with Gartner's vision for how the market will evolve over time."

Pigment integrates with your existing tech stack with a direct and native integration, and a strong emphasis on making the platform easy and intuitive to use by anyone in an organization. Built-in product functionalities such as workflows and automations further facilitate seamless collaboration. With more than 100 product innovations implemented in the last year, Pigment will continue to enhance its offering to support businesses such as Klarna, Figma, Webhelp, and PVH (Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein) with better planning and decision-making throughout 2024 and beyond.

