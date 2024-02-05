Trulieve Cannabis Corp. To Hold Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call On February 29, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF )

("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Chief Financial Officer Wes Getman will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.











North American toll free: 1-844-824-3830



Passcode:

1674609

International: 1-412-542-4136





Passcode:

1674609









A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:



An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:





About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in

Arizona,

Florida, and

Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve .

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

[email protected]

Media Contact

Phil Buck, APR, Corporate Communications Manager

+1 (406) 370-6226

[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.