Hormel Foods Announces The Advancement Of Matt Schrupp To Vice President Of Supply Chain Operations For Jennie-O Turkey Store

In this role, Schrupp will oversee the vertically integrated supply chain operations, live production team, and the supply chain and commodity sales function for Jennie-O Turkey Store.

Matt Schrupp

"The extensive operations knowledge and leadership that Matt brings to this role will continue to position Jennie-O Turkey Store as an operations leader in the industry," said Steve Lykken, group vice president of supply chain of Hormel Foods. "His experience and strategic mindset will bring significant value to his expanded team and responsibilities."

About Matt Schrupp

Schrupp began his career with the company in 1992 in the Jennie-O packaging department. Shortly after, he transferred to the Melrose (Minnesota) Plant where he worked as a special project manager and then as an engineer. In 1995, Schrupp transitioned to the Willmar Avenue Plant in Willmar, Minnesota, as an engineer and then superintendent of the further-processing and ready-to-eat areas. After gaining experience at the company's former Golden Valley and Marshall, Minnesota, facilities, he advanced to production manager for operations for the entire Jennie-O business in 2002 and plant manager for the company's former Benson Avenue Plant (Willmar, Minnesota) in 2004. Schrupp was named director of further processing in 2010, followed by plant manager at the Willmar Avenue Plant in 2012. Three years later, he was named Jennie-O vice president of live production. Schrupp assumed his current position as Jennie-O vice president of operations in 2019.

Schrupp holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from North Dakota State University.

About Hormel Foods - Inspired People. Inspired Food

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company's list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement - Inspired People. Inspired Food - to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods .