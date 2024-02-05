White House Spokesman John Kirby Featured Panelist Speaking Directly To Military Families On Global Events

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first to respond, military families and their communities often have questions and concerns surrounding the nature of global events. In response, Blue Star Families will host a virtual town hall featuring officials from the National Security Council and Department of Defense, and The White Oak Collaborative on February 6th at 3 PM ET / 2 PM CT / 1 PM MT / 12 PM PT.



National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby will answer questions from military families who may be grappling with uncertainty and challenges as they watch global conflict and what that might mean for their family. Military families may submit their questions to be answered during the town hall by Kirby and these esteemed experts:

Jason Israel,

Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Defense Policy at the National Security Council

Laura K. Cooper , Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Daniel B. Shapiro , Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle East Policy

Blue Star Families knows that global conflict can feel overwhelming for military families and stands alongside those families.

"Military families know firsthand that global conflict can impact their lives. They need to hear about current events from security experts and officials, and know what next steps our nation may be taking," said Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet. "The well-being of our military families depends on them having credible information and access to reliable resources. We appreciate our panelists and partners for participating in this vital conversation to ensure that our All-Volunteer Force and their families are mission ready."

Blue Star Families is the nation's largest and fastest-growing, community-based organization supporting military and Veteran families. Interested viewers can register for the livestream.

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families (BSF)

is the nation's largest Chapter-based military and Veteran family support organization. Its research-driven approach builds strong communities with a focus on human-centered design and innovative solutions. Since its founding in 2009, BSF has delivered more than $200 million in benefits and impacts more than 1.5 million people annually. For more information, click here .

