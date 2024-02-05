The Earthwise Group Gains New Member In Nevada

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Earthwise Group , a nationwide manufacturing network that produces energy-efficient vinyl windows and doors, recently welcomed the addition of a new manufacturer based in North Las Vegas, Nevada, approximately 7 miles from the world-famous Las Vegas strip.

Joining the esteemed group, U.S. Energy Windows is a highly rated window company with multiple locations throughout the southwest. The company's presence in hot, dry climate zones makes it a prime source of windows for desert environments. Their core team members share many years of experience working in those regions.

Comprising a total of 14 strategically positioned window manufacturing facilities across the United States,

Earthwise Group has harnessed the advantages of regional production. This approach empowers each facility to tailor its windows and doors for optimal performance in specific climate zones while also accommodating local building codes and practices.

Mark Davis, Executive Director of

Earthwise Group, underscores the significance of this regional manufacturing strategy, stating, "We supply our customers with windows and doors that are custom manufactured to perform best in their local environment, and our regional manufacturing strategy makes that possible."

"I believe that by joining the Earthwise Group, U.S. Energy Windows will improve its ability to provide high-quality windows to all of the markets we serve," Todd Kralik, the owner of U.S. Energy Window, shares. "As a manufacturer that serves geographically diverse markets in the southwest, The Earthwise Group's commitment to optimizing windows for each local climate is something that stood out to our team."



Earthwise Group welcomes inquiries from window companies as potential new members. For more details on becoming an Earthwise Group manufacturer, please visit their website for contact information.

About

Earthwise Group:

Established in 2004, The Earthwise Group, LLC is a network of manufacturers that produce high-quality vinyl windows and doors suitable for new construction, replacement, remodeling, and light commercial applications. These regional manufacturing facilities possess the capability to engineer windows and doors uniquely tailored to their specific climate zones, ensuring longevity and performance for a lifetime.

