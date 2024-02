(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alpha Sigma Capital Funds Purchases Geojam Tokens Harnessing the Power of AI-Driven Social Engagement Platform for Friends, Creators, and Communities to Genuinely Connect.

Tampa, FL, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH), the trailblazing digital asset organization dedicated to the evolution of blockchain-powered Web3, has acquired Geojam ($JAM ) tokens in support of its strategic relationship with the social engagement platform.

Enzo Villani, CEO of Alpha Transform Holdings, stated,“Geojam is a trusted platform and backed by world-class creators such as Mariah Carey, Machine Gun Kelly, and Tyga. Geojam continues to evolve to shape the future of engagement both online and in the real world. We're excited to invest and collaborate with CEO Sarah Figueroa and her team.”

Sarah Figueroa , CEO of Geojam, stated,“We're thrilled to have a strategic partner in ATH to push the boundaries of social, bridge the gap between web2 and web3, and build an all-inclusive platform where everyone has a voice.”

About Geojam

Geojam is an AI-powered social engagement platform backed by world-class creators that makes it easy for everyone to create, share, and earn together. In one year, Geojam has garnered tens of thousands of users across iOS and Android devices and has served as a revolutionary tool for everyone to be able to genuinely connect with their friends, creators, and communities online through the power of AI-driven prompts. Geojam is the evolution of social media engagement, encouraging a platform in which everyone is enabled to share, connect, and earn. Using proprietary AI, Geojam presents users with prompts tailored to bring out their most authentic selves. "For You" prompts are tailor-made for each user, igniting self-discovery and creation in the real world. "For Us" prompts unite people around shared experiences and complex relationships learned by our AI. Brands will be able to utilize the highest-quality, up-to-date data to connect with, market to, and reward our users.

Catch Geojam unleashing its latest viral-sharing feature and hosting its coveted Geojam Desert activation at one of the world's biggest music and culture festivals, Coachella, this summer.

About Alpha Sigma Capital Research

Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy

Alpha Sigma Capital Research is provided by Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, LLC, the Investment Manager for the Alpha Blockchain/Web3 Fund and Alpha Liquid Fund. Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) investment funds are focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user-base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass-adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. Apply to receive ASC Research at .

About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered Web3. With our deep knowledge and expertise, we invest in and advise innovative companies and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional industries such as financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, and more. We work closely with portfolio companies to drive value while creating outsized returns and are renowned for our detailed research on growing blockchain initiatives. Our mission is simple: to accelerate the mass adoption of distributed ledger technology through investments that provide impactful solutions with long-term sustainability. Our vision is an open, connected world powered by secure decentralized systems so that everyone can benefit from the new tech economy.

DISCLAIMER

This is for informational use only. This is not investment advice. Other than disclosures relating to Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) and Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) this information is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it as accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. The information, opinions, estimates, and forecasts contained herein are as of the date hereof and are subject to change without prior notification. We seek to update our information as appropriate.

Any forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be relied upon as advice or interpreted as a recommendation. The price of crypto assets may rise or fall because of changes in the broad market or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from certain investments. We and our affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding equity and credit analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, act as principal in, and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives, if any, referred to in this press release.

The information on which the information is based has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable such as, for example, the company's financial statements filed with a regulator, the company website, the company white paper, pitchbook, and any other sources. While Alpha Sigma Capital has obtained data, statistics, and information from sources it believes to be reliable, Alpha Sigma Capital does not perform an audit or seek independent verification of any of the data, statistics, and information it receives.

Unless otherwise provided in a separate agreement, Alpha Sigma Capital does not represent that the contents meet all of the presentation and/or disclosure standards applicable in the jurisdiction the recipient is located. Alpha Sigma Capital and its officers, directors, and employees shall not be responsible or liable for any trading decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from, or related to, the information, data, analyses, or opinions within the report.

Crypto and/or digital currencies involve substantial risk, are speculative in nature, and may not perform as expected. Many digital currency platforms are not subject to regulatory supervision, unlike regulated exchanges. Some platforms may commingle customer assets in shared accounts and provide inadequate custody, which may affect whether or how investors can withdraw their currency and/or subject them to money laundering. Digital currencies may be vulnerable to hacks and cyber fraud as well as significant volatility and price swings.

