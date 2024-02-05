Gorilla Technology Group Reports Results Through Third Quarter 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Q3 revenues far exceeded total revenue of 2022 –

– High value Product driven & Services business model reflected in 76.5% gross margin –

– Won sales exceeded internal target of $68 million, standing at $300 million (a 441% increase) –

– Achieved discounted run rate revenues of $88 million in Q3 –

– Solid visibility with sales pipeline over $1 billion – LONDON, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (“Gorilla”) (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and security convergence, today reported financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2023. YTD Highlights Surging Revenue: Nine-month revenue of $37.9 million surged by over 2x versus the same period, last year. High and Expanding Margin Reflects Value of Business Model: The robust 76.5% gross margin underscores Gorilla's dynamic product-driven and services-oriented business model, a significant leap from the approximately 33% gross margin recorded in the previous year.

Bottom Line Focus: Achieved an impressive turnaround, with total comprehensive income soaring to $7.2 million, a remarkable improvement from last year's comprehensive loss of ($86 million). This result underscores Gorilla's unwavering commitment to boosting profitability at the bottom line. The adjusted EBITDA experienced an extraordinary surge, reaching $13.4 million, marking an outstanding 431% YoY increase compared to an EBITDA loss of ($4 million) for the same period last year. Exceptional Visibility: With discounted run rate revenue over $88 million today, Gorilla affirms its target to achieve at least $90 million of revenue in 2024 and is on course to becoming cash flow positive. Gorilla Chief Executive Officer Jay Chandan commented,“I am absolutely thrilled to announce stellar earnings for the first nine months of 2023! We've not just met our numbers for Q3, but exceeded expectations, showcasing the incredible dedication and hard work of every member of our team. It's not just about the numbers; it's a testament to our shared commitment to excellence. “Our revenue soared to new heights, and in fact our revenue this quarter far exceeded analyst expectations of $21.8 million. This is due to the success of our innovative strategies and unwavering customer focus. We're not just navigating the market, we're shaping it. Gross margin more than doubled versus last year due to our relentless pursuit of quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction. Furthermore, comprehensive net income and adjusted EBITDA soared, showcasing our commitment to benefiting shareholders by driving profitability to the bottom line.” Chandan continued,“We're not just achieving financial milestones-we're forging a path of sustained growth and industry leadership. A heartfelt thank you to our dedicated team, loyal customers, and supportive stakeholders. With our momentum building, we are confident that the full year 2023 results are expected to meet prior guidance and that we are primed to achieve our target 2024 revenue of $90 million. We entered 2024 with a $1 billion sales pipeline. This sales pipeline is not just a numerical milestone, it is a testament to our dedication to pushing boundaries, exploring new opportunities, and providing unparalleled value to our clients. There is still plenty of work to be done to convert those leads into contracts and revenue, but my confidence in our team has never been greater.” Chandan concluded,“Our dedication to judicious cost management has produced remarkable outcomes. We have streamlined our expenses without compromising the quality and efficiency of our operations, making a substantial contribution to our positive financial results. Our cash flow continues to be resilient, affording us the financial flexibility to explore additional project opportunities, invest in innovation, and navigate potential economic uncertainties. Looking forward, we hold an optimistic view of the future and persist in upholding the highest standards of financial stewardship. Our unwavering focus on innovation, operational excellence and customer satisfaction will remain the driving forces behind our ongoing success.” Earnings Call Earnings Call The Company will host a pre-recorded conference call on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss the Company's financial results. Webcast: Telephone: Click here to register and join the event. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number and unique PIN. Third Quarter 2023 Results Unless noted otherwise, all figures are for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and all comparisons are with the corresponding period of 2022. The following table summarizes financial results (unaudited and unreviewed):

Nine months ended September 30 Items 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 37,963,456 $ 18,481,617 Cost of Revenue (8,940,687 ) (12,354,340 ) Gross Profit 29,022,769 6,127,277 Gross Margin 76.5 % 33.2 % Operating Expense (19,813,528 ) (90,189,301 ) Operating Income (Loss) 9,209,241 (84,062,024 ) Net Profit (Loss) $ 6,901,573 $ (85,024,550 )



The following table shows our EBIT, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, together reconciled to the net profit (loss) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, and 2022.

Nine months ended

September 30, 2023

Nine months ended

September 30, 2022

(Unaudited) Net Profit (Loss) $ 6,901,573 $ (85,024,550 ) Income tax expense 2,240,873 334,333 Interest and Finance costs 66,795 628,193 EBIT $ 9,209,241 (84,062,024 ) Depreciation expense 421,429 6,147,749 Amortization expense 680,871 1,604,988 EBITDA $ 10,311,541 $ (76,309,287 ) Transaction costs (one time)(1) 3,097,764 72,256,845 Adjusted EBITDA 13,409,305 (4,052,442 )

(1) Transaction costs are one-off expenses for one-time employee expenses and professional services related to asset acquisition, professional services for one-time project which are considered as one-off corporate development events and added back for calculation of adjusted EBITDA. Transaction cost in nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes $70.1 million non-cash de-SPAC share listing expense.



Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, grew significantly as engagement with the country of Egypt has begun and is progressing on schedule. Adjusted EBITDA growth of 431% reflects technology service driven gross margin, aggressive expense control, and the absence of one-time transaction expenses related to the Nasdaq listing, which were the primary operating expenses of 2022.



The interim period financial statements for the first nine months of 2023 included herein have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent registered accounting firm.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

“Empowering Your Tomorrow”

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla provides a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education.

The Company's vision is to empower a connected tomorrow through innovative and transformative technologies. Gorilla envisions a world where seamless connectivity transcends boundaries, enriching lives, industries, and societies.

Gorilla's commitment is to lead the way in pioneering innovative solutions that bridge gaps, foster collaboration, and inspire progress. By relentlessly pushing the boundaries of technology, the Company aims to create an ecosystem where individuals, businesses and communities thrive in an era of digital empowerment.

Through continuous innovation, ethical practices and a steadfast dedication to quality, Gorilla strives to shape a future where every interaction, transaction, and experience is enhanced by the power of technology.

For more information go to Gorilla-Technology .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“might” and“continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about future revenues, our ability to attract the attention of customers and investors alike, our ability to fund operations as we execute a strategic shift to pursue the larger and higher margin opportunities in Security Convergence, our expectations to swing to profit in the quarters ahead, our immediate priorities, Gorilla's strategic shift to enable it to pursue larger projects with better revenue visibility, Gorilla's contract with the Government of Egypt, Gorilla's ability to win additional projects and execute definitive contracts related thereto, along with those other risks described under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on April 28, 2023, those described under the heading“Risk Factors” in Exhibit 99.5 to the Form 6-K Gorilla filed with the SEC on August 17, 2023 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Non-IFRS Measures

Certain of the measures included in this press release are non-IFRS financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with IFRS, and non-IFRS financial measures as used by Gorilla are not reported by all their competitors and may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts used by other companies.

We believe that the non-IFRS measures such as adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. We present adjusted EBITDA to provide more information and greater transparency to investors about our operating results.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding transaction costs and share listing expenses which are one-off expenses for professional services related to our Business Combination, asset acquisition and SOX 404 implementation project, which are considered as non-recurring corporate development events and added back for calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

The final table which shows our EBIT, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, together reconciled to the net profit (loss) for the periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 in this results announcement has more details on the non-IFRS financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Fletcher

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1 (434) 251-7165

...

Media Contact:

James McCusker

Canaan Parish Group Inc.

+1 (203) 585-4750

...





Gorilla Technology Group Consolidated Balance Sheet September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in USD) Items September 30, 2023

(Unaudited and Unreviewed) December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,757,494 $ 22,996,377 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - current 1,014,613 1,073,229 Financial assets at amortized cost - current (restricted cash) 39,774,961 6,871,187 Contract assets 9,578,119 725,441 Accounts receivable 18,840,146 14,041,611 Inventories 46,322 68,629 Prepayments - current 1,048,575 1,266,442 Other receivables 669,217 648,617 Other current assets 31,030 61,803 Total current assets 89,760,477 47,753,336 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 15,138,075 16,132,567 Right-of-use assets 6,396 16,675 Intangible assets 8,907,133 56,342 Deferred income tax assets 32,365 29,905 Prepayments - non-current 353,612 612,982 Other non-current assets 996,543 659,071 Total non-current assets 25,434,124 17,507,542 Total assets $ 115,194,601 $ 65,260,878 Items September 30, 2023

(Unaudited and Unreviewed) December 31, 2022 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 16,835,012 $ 13,492,935 Contract liabilities 265,736 58,475 Notes payable 574 602 Accounts payable 7,210,756 6,674,528 Other payables 9,108,295 3,620,998 Provisions - current 76,432 88,469 Lease liabilities - current 6,501 16,981 Warrant liabilities 11,540,506 2,042,410 Convertible Preference Shares Liabilities 13,384,346 0 Long-term borrowings, current portion 1,601,806 2,108,896 Other current liabilities, others 88,990 152,373 Total current liabilities 60,118,954 28,256,667 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 6,993,180 8,251,788 Provisions - non-current 72,496 61,057 Deferred income tax liabilities 145,502 148,183 Total non-current liabilities 7,211,178 8,461,028 Total liabilities 67,330,132 36,717,695 Equity Equity attributable to owners of parent Share capital Ordinary share 7,646 7,136 Capital surplus 167,450,030 154,730,389 Retained earnings Accumulated deficit (90,082,807 ) (96,984,380 ) Other equity interest Financial statements translation differences of foreign operations 69,740 370,178 Treasury shares (29,580,140 ) (29,580,140 ) Equity attributable to owners of the parent 47,864,469 28,543,183 Total equity 47,864,469 28,543,183 Significant contingent liabilities and unrecognized contract commitments Total liabilities and equity $ 115,194,601 $ 65,260,878





Gorilla Technology Group Consolidated Income Statement For the Period Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited and Unreviewed) (Expressed in USD)

Nine months ended September 30 Items 2023 2022 Revenue $ 37,963,456 $ 18,481,617 Cost of revenue (8,940,687 ) (12,354,340 ) Gross profit 29,022,769 6,127,277 Operating expenses Selling and marketing expenses (1,224,888 ) (2,915,374 ) General and administrative expenses (11,633,842 ) (5,319,841 ) Research and development expenses (3,358,489 ) (11,261,954 ) Share listing expenses 0 (70,104,989 ) Other income 83,292 968,389 Other gains (losses) – net (3,679,601 ) (1,555,532 ) Total operating expenses (19,813,528 ) (90,189,301 ) Operating income (loss) 9,209,241 (84,062,024 ) Non-operating income and expenses Interest income 524,738 33,199 Finance costs (591,533 ) (661,392 ) Total non-operating income and expenses (66,795 ) (628,193 ) Profit (Loss) before income tax 9,142,446 (84,690,217 ) Income tax expense (2,240,873 ) (334,333 ) Profit (Loss) for the period $ 6,901,573 $ (85,024,550 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income Components of other comprehensive (loss) income that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations $ 300,438 $ (1,085,141 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax $ 300,438 $ (1,085,141 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 7,202,011 $ (86,109,691 )







Gorilla Technology Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures – Adjusted EBITDA Calculation (Unaudited and Unreviewed) (Expressed in USD) Items Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 Profit (Loss) for the period $ 6,901,573 $ (85,024,550 ) Depreciation Expense 421,429 6,147,749 Amortization Expense 680,871 1,604,988 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 2,240,873 334,333 Interest and Finance Costs 66,795 628,193 Transaction Costs (one time) 3,097,764 72,256,845 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,409,305 $ (4,052,442 )



