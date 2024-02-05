Greenridge Exploration Announces Private Placement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenridge Exploration Inc. (“Greenridge” or the “Company”) (CSE: GXP | FRA: HW3) , announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,526,315 units (each, a“ Unit ”), at a purchase price of $0.38 per Unit, to raise total gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 (the“ Placement ”).



Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a“ Share ”) and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a“ Warrant ”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.45 for a period of 24 months from the closing date.

The Company will use the proceeds from the Placement towards exploration on the Company's Nut Lake and Weyman properties and for general working capital purposes. The Units will be offered to qualified investors in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation. The Company will pay finders' fees to eligible finders in connection with the Placement, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. There will be a hold period of four months and one day on all securities issued under the Placement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Greenridge Exploration Inc.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (CSE: GXP | FRA: HW3) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to creating shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical mineral projects in North America. The Company's Nut Lake Uranium Project located in the Thelon Basin includes historical drilling which intersected up to 9ft of 0.69% U3O8 including 4.90% U3O8 over 1ft from 8ft depth1. Additionally, the Company's Weyman Copper Project in southeast British Columbia sits on the south portion of the famous Quesnel Terrance. The Company is led by an experienced management team and board of directors with significant expertise in capital raising and advancing mining projects.

