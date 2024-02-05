VS MEDIA Partners With The Pinkfong Company And King Parrot Group For Baby Shark Themed Events At VS Lounge In Central Hong Kong

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VS Media Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME, the“Company”), a leader in managing a global network of digital creators, today partnered with global entertainment company The Pinkfong Company and fine dining provider King Parrot Group to launch a VS Lounge in Hong Kong's Central Waterfront. VS Lounge is an all-day family-oriented event, featuring Pinkfong's Baby Shark-themed interactive games, a delectable dining experience during the day and an 'Open Mic' and live music performance in the evening. The event series will run from February 2 through February 25, 2024, at the Central Waterfront, spanning across the Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day with a unique celebratory experience.



“Partnering with VS Lounge is another step in our commitment to bring joy to the world through joyful content and experiences. We are excited to provide a fin-tastic opportunity for children and families in Hong Kong to enjoy our beloved Baby Shark in real life,” said Gemma Joo, Chief Business Officer of The Pinkfong Company.“Working with our partners, we look forward to bringing enjoyable, high-quality entertainment content as well as interactive experiences and merchandise to VS Lounge.”

“We are excited to participate in this timely and fun partnership around important annual Eastern and Western festivals. As part of Hong Kong's Quality Tourism Services (QTS) Scheme, King Parrot Group's track record in catering authentic local Chinese and international cuisines will ensure an enjoyable dining and celebration experience for families at VS Lounge,” said King Parrot Group's Managing Director Jody Cheung.

“We are thrilled to bring the beloved global kids icon Baby Shark to Central Hong Kong. VS Lounge demonstrates our ability in connecting top tier content creators with customers in both online and offline settings,” said VS Media Founder & CEO Ivy Wong.“We look forward to welcoming families to immerse themselves in a series of fun and interactive activities at VS Lounge, extending the joyous celebrations from Lunar New Year to Valentine's Day and beyond and injecting positive energy into the local community.”

With the world's most viewed YouTube video in history, Pinkfong's Baby Shark has captivated children around the world with its memorable and iconic melody of 'Baby Shark, Doo Doo Doo, Doo Doo Doo'. VS Lounge is bringing the lovable Baby Shark to Central Waterfront to create the 'Baby Shark Ocean Winter Park', letting children get up close and personal with Baby Shark. Visitors can participate in four exciting Baby Shark Themed missions – Dance with Baby Shark, Rescue Baby Shark, Clean the Ocean, and Restore the Beach. Children will have the opportunity to dance, sing and take photos with Baby Shark, try their luck at a giant claw machine to win limited edition Baby Shark plush toys, as well as learn about protecting the marine ecosystems.

Throughout the day, guests will find a variety of local and international cuisines available at the food stalls. The award-winning King Parrot Group's restaurants will cater their signature dishes including crispy German pork knuckle and authentic homemade soup dumplings for guests to enjoy.

In the evening, families can unwind at VS Lounge with delicious food and beverage options, while enjoying the beautiful view of Central harbour underneath the Ferris Wheel. Every Thursday to Sunday night, there will be live performances by world-class musicians. VS Lounge also has a special Open Mic segment on Thursday nights, inviting aspiring performers to showcase their singing talents while jamming with a professional live band.

About VS MEDIA

VS Media Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME) is a leading digital media and social commerce network in Hong Kong that powers content-driven social commerce and offers brands local, relevant, and effective Influencer content. Founded in 2013, it is the first multi-channel network that focuses on Chinese millennial lifestyle and cultivating new IPs by offering advisory and support services to its global network of digital creators, including funding, production facilities, and cross-marketing. The company is currently growing internationally across Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and beyond. For more information, visit .

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit our website or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About King Parrot Group

Established in 1992, King Parrot Group creates unique themed restaurants for fine dining enthusiasts. With imported restaurant management models and a knack for founding distinctive establishments, we are committed to delivering authentic international cuisine.

To meet customer demands for global culinary delights, we source local produce, including imported German pork knuckles, and incorporate diverse culinary cultures into our innovative designs. Guests can savor exquisite cuisine in a warm and comfortable environment. "Yi Jia," our Shau Kei Wan restaurant, was recommended by the Michelin Guide in 2023, recognizing our food and service quality.

As Hong Kong's first group to establish multinational restaurants, King Parrot Group operates over 15 themed restaurants under 20 brands. We preserve the essence of local cuisines while infusing flavors from Central Europe, Southeast Asia, Shanghai, Sichuan, and Cantonese cuisines. Our offerings cater to diners in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and beyond.

