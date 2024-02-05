Sono-Tek Announces Appointment Of Randy A. Copeman To Chief Technologist

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Copeman is a Leading Expert in Ultrasonic Atomization and Generator Technology

MILTON, N.Y., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced the appointment of Randy A. Copeman as the Company's Chief Technologist, effective immediately. In this new role Mr. Copeman will join the senior management team and lead the ongoing development of Sono-Tek's core technology products.



During his 27 years at Sono-Tek, Mr. Copeman has been the primary engineer in the development of several of the Company's core technological advancements including advanced generator technology, new ultra-high frequency nozzles, and proprietary spray shaping techniques. He has also been the lead inventor on several of Sono-Tek's most significant patents for ultrasonic generator technology and atomization methods.

For many years Mr. Copeman worked under the guidance of Sono-Tek's founder, Dr. Harvey Berger, who was the inventor of Sono-Tek's ultrasonic nozzle technology. Mr. Copeman's previous roles at the Company include Technology Development Director, Lead Electrical Engineer, Nozzle Design Specialist and Project Manager. For the past nine years he has been an Adjunct Lecturer at SUNY New Paltz in System Chip Technology and in the Microprocessor Design Lab. Mr. Copeman is a graduate of SUNY Polytechnic Institute with a B.S in Electrical Engineering Technology.

Steve Harshbarger, President and CEO of Sono-Tek, said,“We are thrilled to promote Randy into his new role as Chief Technologist for Sono-Tek. Randy is considered one of the world's leading experts in the area of ultrasonic atomization and generator technology. He has made important contributions to Sono-Tek during his years with the Company and his in-depth understanding of Sono-Tek products, strong technical capabilities, and successful history delivering many of Sono-Tek's most significant technological advancements, confirm that he's the right person for this key role.”

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company's solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek's growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers' products and processes. For further information, visit .

For more information, contact:

Stephen J. Bagley

Chief Financial Officer

Sono-Tek Corporation

...

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

(646) 863-6341

...