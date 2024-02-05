Stryker To Participate In Citi’S 2024 Unplugged Medtech And Life Sciences Access Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portage, Michigan, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will participate in Citi's 2024 Unplugged Medtech and Life Sciences Access Day on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at Citigroup Headquarters, New York, New York.

Glenn Boehnlein, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Jason Beach, Vice President, Investor Relations will represent the Company in a presentation scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast and replay of the Company's presentation will be available on Stryker's website at . The webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually. More information is available at .

