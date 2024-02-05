Maris-Tech Receives Order For Approximately $190,000 From A Return Customer In The Defense Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For a miniature low-power solution to enhance gun sight capabilities in tactical applications

Rehovot, Israel, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the“Company”), a B2B provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) accelerated video solutions for edge platforms, today announced that it has received an order for approximately $190,000 from a return customer in the defense industry, for a video recording, streaming and debriefing solution designed for gun sight in tactical applications.

The solution is based on Maris-Tech's Mars family of miniature wearable video recording and streaming platforms with low power consumption. The sophisticated solution will be used for gun sights to enhance firing capabilities while providing superior energy efficiency.

“This order for a product to use with gun sights based on Maris-Tech's intelligent video transmission and miniaturization technologies highlights the unique design and exceptional capabilities of our integrated solutions to support a wide range of tactical and other applications and to meet the demanding requirements of the defense industry,” said Israel Bar, CEO of Maris-Tech.

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of video streaming and AI technology, founded by veterans of the Israel technology sector with extensive electrical engineering and imaging experience. Our products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, delivering high-performance, compact, low power and low latency solutions to companies worldwide, including leading electro-optical payload, RF datalink and unmanned platform manufacturers as well as defense, homeland security, and communication companies. For more information, visit .

