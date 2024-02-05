Danske Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Report 2023 And Auditor's Report 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attached Danske Mortgage Bank Plc's Annual Report 2023 and Auditor's Report 2023. The Annual Report is reported in pdf and also in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML). Independent Auditor's reasonable assurance report has been given in Finnish of the XHTML report.
Annual Report and Auditor's Report can be found from the company's webpages
Danske Mortgage Bank Plc
Contact: Janne Lassila, CEO, Danske Mortgage Bank Plc, tel. +358 (0) 40 515 8911
Attachments
7437003G88EHT2TMK409-2023-12-31-en Danske Mortgage Bank Plc Annual report 2023 Danske Mortgage Bank Plc - Auditors Report - 2023
