Mission North Expands 'Foster The Future' Initiative To Increase Diversity In The PR Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Adds Sponsorship and Mentorship; Applications for Fellowship Are Open Now Through March 8, 2024

NEW YORK, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mission North announced today that it is expanding its Foster the Future initiative, which offers fellowships, sponsorship, and mentorship opportunities to encourage greater diversity and leadership opportunities within the public relations industry. The Foster the Future initiative has doubled in 2024 to include nine agencies. This year, the Sponsorship Program and the Foster the Future Mentor Network join the Fellowship Program to accelerate career paths for mid-level leaders from underrepresented backgrounds.

"To foster a diverse and dynamic PR industry, we must tackle the issue from multiple angles," said Tyler Perry, co-CEO of Mission North. "Fellowship addresses the early talent pipeline, and we are delighted to have doubled participation in the program this year. But we felt we could do more to accelerate representation at the senior level.”

Foster the Future: Fellowship

The Foster the Future Fellowship program is designed to build a more progressive future for the PR industry by creating pathways for individuals who've been historically excluded from leadership positions. The participating agencies will offer fellows the opportunity to gain valuable work experience while offsetting some of the financial burdens of tuition and other education expenses. Eligible students may apply now through March 8, 2024.

In 2024, accepted fellows will receive some combination of scholarships, stipends, and paid internships. The 2024 awards include:

- Mission North The Future Is...Fellowship: $30,000 scholarship, $6,000 stipend, eight-week paid remote internship.

- Method Communications Fellowship: $15,000 scholarship, $3,000 stipend, six-week paid remote internship.

- LaunchSquad Fellowship: $10,000 scholarship, $4,000 stipend, eight-week paid remote internship.

- AGEAN Public Relations Public Relations Fellowship: $2,500 scholarship, five-week paid remote internship.

- Just Drive Media Fellowship: $5,000 scholarship, eight-week paid remote internship.

- The Bliss Group Fellowship: $5,000 scholarship, eight-week paid internship

- PressFriendly Fellowship: $1,500 scholarship, eight-week paid remote internship.

Foster the Future: Sponsorship

The Foster the Future Sponsorship program provides an open-source guide to help agencies accelerate career paths for their internal mid-level diverse candidates. In addition to a rich internal coaching curriculum, sponsorship participants also gain access to the Foster the Future Mentor Network. Here, participants are matched with mentors from a group of seasoned communications leaders from some of the world's leading brands, including Google, Nike, Threshold Ventures, Johnson & Johnson, and BlackRock. Joining Mission North in sponsorship are Praytell Agency and Jones-Dilworth, Inc.

"Adding sponsorship and mentorship under the Foster the Future umbrella accelerates career paths for those already established in their careers,” said Perry.“We are grateful to our original and new agency partners, as well as our mentors. Together, we hope to open doors for the next generation of communicators and ensure that our industry reflects the rich diversity of audiences we serve.”

###

About Mission North

Mission North is a communications agency for the companies shaping our future. Based in San Francisco, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Portland, Ore., the agency integrates PR, digital marketing, social media, and analytics to help companies turn their visions into impact. For more information, visit .

Nabeelah Khan

Mission North

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram