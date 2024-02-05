2023 AMR Industry Alliance Progress Report: A Call To Action Against Antimicrobial Resistance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Together with the support of global and local policymakers, we can continue our march against antimicrobial resistance.” - James AndersonGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AMR Industry Alliance, one of the largest private sector coalitions dedicated to combatting antimicrobial resistance (AMR), today announced the publication of its 2023 Progress Report , which details the shared progress to tackle the rise of AMR across research and science, access, appropriate use, and manufacturing among its nearly 80 member companies. The report was conducted by RAND Europe during 2021-2023.



“Since our inception seven years ago, the AMR Industry Alliance has driven key progress across responsible manufacturing, research and science, access, and appropriate use,” said James Anderson, Board Chair of the AMR Industry Alliance.“We still have much work to do. Together with the support of global and local policymakers, we can continue our march against antimicrobial resistance.”



Since its creation in 2017, the Alliance has leveraged the collective expertise, resources, and infrastructure of its members to develop sustainable solutions aimed at curbing AMR's detrimental effects on global health. Through collaborative research, advocacy efforts, and the promotion of responsible antibiotic manufacturing practices, the Alliance strives to combat AMR and safeguard the effectiveness of antimicrobial treatments for current and future generations. The 2023 Progress Report found that:



All 34 R&D Alliance members invested a collective sum of USD 1.96–2.04 billion annually in AMR research. Notably, 85% of members had partnerships extend to private sector organizations, and 68% to governmental bodies/academic institutions.



Nearly three-quarters of Alliance members implemented measures to support stewardship and appropriate use of AMR-relevant products. Efforts spanned across country income levels, with 66% supporting high-income countries and 72% aiding upper middle-income and lower middle-income countries.



Alliance members also prioritized education, awareness, and surveillance to promote proper use and stewardship of AMR-relevant products. Common activities include aligning promotional activities with AMR stewardship guidelines and sharing surveillance data for informed interventions.



90% of surveyed members met the Alliance's Manufacturing Standards, demonstrating a major commitment to responsible antibiotic manufacturing within the global supply chain.



AMR poses a profound threat to global public health by rendering antibiotics and other antimicrobial drugs ineffective against infections caused by resistant microorganisms. The misuse and overuse of antibiotics in humans, animals, and agriculture contribute to the emergence and spread of resistant bacteria, exacerbating healthcare challenges and increasing mortality rates worldwide. Addressing AMR requires coordinated efforts across sectors to preserve the efficacy of existing treatments and develop innovative solutions, which has proven to be one of the larger challenges.



About the AMR Industry Alliance

The AMR Industry Alliance is one of the largest private sector coalitions set up to provide sustainable solutions to curb antimicrobial resistance, with over 100 biotechnology, diagnostics, generics, and research-based pharmaceutical companies and associations joining forces. It facilitates collaboration, reports on the industry's contribution to the fight against AMR and engages with external stakeholders.

