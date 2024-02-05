Cooler Screens Taps NVIDIA's Anand Muralidaran To Lead AI-Driven Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The appointment highlights Cooler Screens' ongoing commitment to its AI platform, CoolerX

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cooler Screens, the technology company powering the in-store retail media and merchandising revolution, today announced the addition of Anand Muralidaran to its executive leadership team as Senior Vice President, Chief Growth Officer. Prior to Cooler Screens, Muralidaran was Head of Global Strategy and Business Development at NVIDIA, shaping AI solutions for global brands in the retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and quick-service restaurant (QSR) sectors. His appointment underscores Cooler Screens' ongoing commitment to their AI-enabled technology solution, CoolerX , which was launched at NRF 2024."Anand's deep expertise and experience in shaping and scaling AI solutions for global retailers and partners is vital to our mission, particularly, as we accelerate adoption of our AI solution, CoolerX,” said Arsen Avakian, CEO of Cooler Screens.“This technology is revolutionizing retail by bringing the science of online into physical stores, predicting and analyzing data signals and shopper behavior to deliver highly relevant and impactful media and merchandising at the point of decision. With Anand leading our business growth, we're accelerating the transformation of in-store experiences, driving value for consumers, retailers and brands.”Muralidaran brings 30 years of senior retail leadership to Cooler Screens, having partnered with top Fortune 500 companies like Walmart, Target, Kroger, Best Buy, Sephora, Cabela's, and Williams Sonoma. He has supported retailers on strategic roadmaps, ROI models, use cases, value realization, and fostering a unified customer experience between offline and online environments. At NVIDIA, Muralidaran was instrumental in developing transformative AI and ML retail solutions, aligning closely with the needs of key partners, including Cooler Screens. His background also includes key roles at Wolken Software, Wipro, Capgemini, and Cognizant.“I'm excited to join Cooler Screens to drive growth and build strategic relationships with retailers and partners,” said Muralidaran.“The brick-and-mortar experience is incredibly valuable, and Cooler Screens stands out for its innovative approach in merging digital and physical environments. I look forward to driving Cooler Screens' vision forward, enhancing in-store shopping and creating even greater value for partners, brands and retailers."CoolerX is an advanced and differentiated software solution that uses AI and data science to identify precise marketing activation opportunities in stores, driving incremental performance for retailers and brands. Developed in collaboration with Microsoft and NVIDIA, global leaders in AI applications, the software is tailor-made for the in-store retail environment.With its software already in operation in top retailers, including Kroger, Walgreens, Giant Eagle's GetGo, Chevron and Western Union, Cooler Screens is rapidly gaining traction as the leading in-store retail media and merchandising technology solution. The company was recently recognized as a 2023 Digiday Technology Award recipient as Best In-Store Technology for its ability to reach consumers in stores.About Cooler ScreensCooler Screens is the first-to-market technology company powering the transformational possibilities of digital in-store retail media and merchandising. The company's AI-driven software solutions allow retailers to create in-store digital experiences for shoppers, and for brands to reach them on dynamic smart screens that adapt to consumer behavior and data-driven context at the point of decision. With the majority of purchases still taking place in brick-and-mortar stores, Cooler Screens enables retailers to digitize and improve in-store consumer experiences and enter the retail media business, while allowing brands to drive sales and build brand equity by reaching the vast traffic in physical stores. Partners include leading national retailers such as Kroger, Walgreens, Giant Eagle's GetGo convenience stores, Chevron, Areas, Nouria, Parkland, and Western Union. For more information, please visit coolerscreens .

Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

...