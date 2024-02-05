Zerotrusted.Ai Launches Innovative Generative AI Governance Solution To Enhance Data Security In The LLM Ecosystem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Protecting Corporate Data with Advanced PII, PHI, and PCI Sanitization Techniques

KISSIMMEE, FL, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ZeroTrusted , a leader in Generative AI security, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge solution designed to safeguard corporate data within the Large Language Model (LLM) ecosystem. This advanced service is specifically tailored to navigate the complexities of Generative AI, ensuring the highest standards of data protection and compliance.In the era of rapid technological advancement, the adoption of third-party LLMs has skyrocketed, leading to significant concerns regarding data usage, consent, and security. Notable incidents, such as The New York Times' legal action against OpenAI, have highlighted the critical need for robust data governance in this domain.“Our team developed an AI platform that actually focuses on protecting our clients from other AI technologies security and privacy issues,” said Co-Founder and CTO Femi Fashakin.ZeroTrusted's solution addresses these challenges head-on by identifying and sanitizing sensitive data types, including Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Protected Health Information (PHI), and Payment Card Information (PCI), and sensitive internal data from LLM prompts and training datasets. This proactive approach ensures compliance with stringent regulations like HIPAA, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), providing peace of mind for organizations leveraging LLM technology."Our mission at ZeroTrusted is to empower organizations to harness the full potential of Generative AI without compromising on security or compliance," said Waylon Krush, Co-Founder and CEO of ZeroTrusted. "We understand the criticality of data protection in this new landscape, and our solution is tailor-made to safeguard sensitive information while enabling innovation."Key features of ZeroTrusted's solution include:.Advanced algorithms for detecting, sanitizing, and encrypting Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Protected Health Information (PHI), and Payment Card Industry (PCI) in LLM environments..Compliance assurance with international standards like HIPAA, GDPR, and NIST..Tailored solutions for diverse industries, ensuring that each organization's unique needs are met..Continuous monitoring and updates in line with evolving AI technologies and data privacy regulations.For more information about ZeroTrusted and its Generative AI Governance solution, please visit zerotrustedAbout ZeroTrustedZeroTrusted is a pioneering company in the field of Generative AI security, starting with Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) and dedicated to protecting corporate data in the LLM ecosystem. With a focus on innovation and compliance, ZeroTrusted delivers unparalleled solutions for organizations navigating the complex world of AI and data privacy.

