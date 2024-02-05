Salgenx Unveils Revolutionary Saltwater Battery, Pioneering Rocket Fuel From Saltwater Energy Storage

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Salgenx S12MW 12,000 kWh Grid Scale Battery

Saltwater is versatile, notably through sodium perchlorate (NaClO4), in the Salgenx saltwater battery, which also contributes to solid rocket fuel production.

- Greg Giese, CEO of Salgenx

BOCA CHICA, TEXAS, USA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Salgenx , a leader in cutting-edge energy storage solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Salgenx saltwater battery, setting a new standard in renewable energy storage technology. Designed to support grid-scale energy storage applications, the Salgenx battery is poised to transform the way energy is stored and utilized across the globe, leveraging the power of photovoltaics (PV), wind, geothermal sources, and grid-based demand arbitrage for unparalleled efficiency and sustainability.

Harnessing the unique properties of saltwater, and specifically utilizing sodium perchlorate (NaClO4) as its core component, the Salgenx saltwater battery emerges not only as a versatile tool in the realm of energy storage but also as an innovative precursor in the production of solid rocket fuel. This dual functionality underscores the battery's significant potential in both renewable energy sectors and aerospace industries.

The Salgenx saltwater battery represents a major leap forward in addressing the worlds increasing demand for renewable and sustainable energy solutions. By facilitating efficient storage of energy generated from PV, wind, and geothermal sources, the battery enables energy providers to manage supply and demand more effectively, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions. Furthermore, the battery's capability to leverage grid-based demand arbitrage price mechanisms presents a cost-effective solution for energy providers, allowing them to buy energy at low prices and store it for sale or use during peak demand periods at higher prices.

"Salgenx is committed to pioneering solutions that not only meet the energy demands of today but also pave the way for a sustainable and efficient energy future," said Greg Giese, CEO of Salgenx. "The introduction of the Salgenx saltwater battery marks a significant milestone in our journey towards achieving this goal, offering a reliable, eco-friendly, and versatile energy storage solution that promises to revolutionize the industry."

The Salgenx saltwater battery is a testament to the company's dedication to innovation and sustainability, reflecting its broader mission to harness the power of natural resources in advancing renewable energy technologies. As the world continues to seek sustainable alternatives to traditional energy sources, Salgenx Innovations stands at the forefront of this transformative journey, driving progress and inspiring change for a greener, more sustainable future.

About Salgenx (a division of Infinity Turbine LLC):

Salgenx is a leading provider of innovative energy storage solutions, dedicated to advancing renewable energy technologies and promoting sustainability. With a focus on leveraging natural resources to meet the growing global demand for clean energy, Salgenx is pioneering the development of groundbreaking products and solutions that offer efficient, reliable, and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional energy storage and generation methods.

Contact: Greg Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | ... | ...

Infinity Turbine Website:

Saltwater Battery Website:



Gregory Giese

Infinity Turbine LLC

+1 6082386001

email us here