Zil Money Announces Malappuram Marathon 2024: Run For The Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scan to Get the App

Scan to Register for Free

The event takes place on 18 February 2024, and participants can win rewards worth two lakh rupees.

MANJERI, KERALA, INDIA, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zil Money Corporation, a leading US fintech company, has announced the upcoming Malappuram Marathon 2024, scheduled for 5.00 AM on February 18, 2024, Sunday, at ZilBank, Silicon Jeri, Manjeri, Kerala. The event is organized by Zil Money's global development center in Malappuram, Kerala, in collaboration with Malayala Manorama, a prominent Malayalam Newspaper. The marathon aims to unite participants of all ages and genders under the theme 'Run for the Future.'

Participants are invited to register for free and participate in an unforgettable marathon experience, with a chance to win prizes worth two lakh rupees. The Registration is open to all and can be completed by visiting the official Malappuram Marathon website or by downloading the Malappuram Marathon App from the Google Play Store for Android users and the Apple Store for iOS users . Early registrants will enjoy exclusive benefits during the event.

The app promises real-time updates and crucial information during the marathon, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for all participants. The app was inaugurated by V R Vinod, the District Collector of Malappuram, at a ceremony held at the Malappuram Civil Station.

The Malappuram Marathon features three categories with attractive rewards, including cash prizes, T-shirts, medals, certificates, gifts, and sports kits. The Half Marathon (21 KM) is open to all aged 18 and above and offers cash prizes of ₹30,000, ₹20,000, and ₹10,000 for the top three finishers. It also provides premium sports kits for the ten best athletes in each category at ages 50+, 60+, and 70+.

The Mini Marathon (10 KM) is exclusively for women aged 18 and above and provides cash prizes of ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000 for the first three winners and premium sports kits for the ten best athletes over 50 years.

The Half and Mini marathon rewards winners from the fourth to tenth position.

The Zil Run (3 KM) is open to participants of all ages and genders, featuring a ₹5,000 cash prize for the first-place winner, and the next 30 athletes will also get recognition and rewards. All the registered participants will be treated to food and refreshments during the marathon.

Zil Money Corporation encourages everyone to join the Malappuram Marathon 2024 and contribute to making it a resounding success. For more details, please contact +917994949944 or +917012667458.

Media Contact: Tahir Haneef

Zil Money Corporation

+ + +917994949944

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other