Govt Aims To Improve Financial Condition Of State: Himachal CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 5 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government has been focusing on improving the financial condition of the state with the budget for fiscal 2024-25 would be framed keeping this objective in mind, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Monday.

Stressing that his government is committed to overall development of the state and residents, he said to ensure the welfare of employees the government has implemented the poll guarantee of providing Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to government employees.

"The government aims at developing Himachal Pradesh as a tourist destination for all seasons," the Chief Minister told a news channel in Delhi, adding the infrastructure is being developed accordingly.

He said the conditions were also ideal for Himachal to become round-the-year tourist destination as it has snow-capped peaks, green meadows, water bodies and huge forest cover that can cater to the wide range of interests of tourists of all age groups.

Sukhu said the tourist infrastructure is being strengthened by constructing heliports across the state to connect all district headquarters and efforts were also afoot to expand the Kangra airport.

He also detailed the Chandratal rescue operation during the unprecedented monsoon rainfall last year while reiterating the government's commitment to ensure safe and memorable stay for tourists visiting the state.

Citing the efforts of the government for bringing back normalcy in the state after the disaster, the Chief Minister said the government lives up to the ideals of good governance.

