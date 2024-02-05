(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) The SiGMA 2024 World Tour kicks off in Dubai with SiGMA Eurasia 's February event.

Malta, Europe, 5th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Taking place at the Festival Arena by the Intercontinental Hotel Festival City from the 25th to 27th, the conference and expo will jump head first into 2 days of world-class conference, networking, and expo. Register your interest now to take advantage of early-bird ticket pricing.

Why Attend?

Exciting times are on the horizon: join the conversation as the UAE gears up for some transformative changes to its gaming regulatory landscape.

Experience an expo designed to stun – we've curated an impressive lineup featuring the best in business.

Enjoy world-class entertainment and no-expense-spared networking dinners at some of Dubai's most stunning hotspots.

Meet top government officials, VIP influencers and thought leaders and experts and innovators leading the charge for cutting-edge products and solutions.