The SiGMA 2024 World Tour kicks off in Dubai with SiGMA Eurasia 's February event.
Malta, Europe, 5th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Taking place at the Festival Arena by the Intercontinental Hotel Festival City from the 25th to 27th, the conference and expo will jump head first into 2 days of world-class conference, networking, and expo. Register your interest now to take advantage of early-bird ticket pricing.
Why Attend?
Exciting times are on the horizon: join the conversation as the UAE gears up for some transformative changes to its gaming regulatory landscape.
Experience an expo designed to stun – we've curated an impressive lineup featuring the best in business.
Enjoy world-class entertainment and no-expense-spared networking dinners at some of Dubai's most stunning hotspots.
Meet top government officials, VIP influencers and thought leaders and experts and innovators leading the charge for cutting-edge products and solutions.
In the spotlight
15,500 delegates expected
Held back-to-back with Affiliate World
Cultural tours, Ikigai retreat, VIP retreat for the Formula 1 GP Bahrain
Top speakers, including David Meltzer, Nick Spanos, Dr Sara Al Madani, Josef Holm, Mohammad J Sear, H.E. Laila Rahhal El Atfani, and Dr Marwan al Zarouni.
3 gala award ceremonies
2 startup pitch competitions
Stand out from the crowd
Would you like to explore additional opportunities as a speaker , exhibitor, or sponsor? Reach out to Trina and Emily for more information on how you can get involved in upcoming SiGMA events.
