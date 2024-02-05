US Tech War Going Haywire On The Campaign Trail

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Biden administration and opposition Republicans are getting tougher on China while launching attacks more widely at Asian allies in the run-up to November's pivotal elections.

How far either might go in targeting Asian nations and companies is unclear but they have already further dented America's reputation in the region.

Significantly, the US Commerce Department plans to police foreign access to US cloud computing services, with both the Biden administration and Congress keen to equip the department with intelligence agency-like functions.

On January 26, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said“We're beginning the process of requiring US cloud companies to tell us every time a non-US entity uses their cloud to train a large language model.”

At least since October, when President Joe Biden ordered the Commerce Department to identify foreign entities that could use artificial intelligence to conduct“malicious cyber-enabled activity,” the department has sought ways to police access to the cloud computing AI services sold by Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Microsoft and other US technology companies.

“We want to make sure we shut down every avenue that the Chinese could have to get access to our models or to train their own models,” Raimondo added.

If and when this is done, more Chinese customers will turn to Alibaba, Baidu, Huawei, Tencent and other Chinese providers of cloud computing services while US government restrictions on the private sector is ratcheted up another notch.

The Washington Times reports that the Biden administration and Congress members are discussing how best to equip the Commerce Department with intelligence agency capabilities to improve and tighten its export controls and foreign investment screening.

The Commerce Department has been criticized severely both for failing to prevent US technology transfer to China and for unauthorized surveillance of people based on their Chinese ethnicity.

Now, new nationalistic alarms are ringing about a pending“flood” of“legacy” chips from China.

On January 5, House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and Chinese Communist Party chairman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and ranking member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) wrote to Raimondo and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to express their concern China will flood the US and world markets with“subsidized foundational semiconductors” (also called legacy chips), to gain global dominance over the“lifeblood of a modern economy and a modern military.”

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo could soon have intelligence agency-like powers. Photo: Wikimedia Commons / DoD photo by Chad J McNeeley, CC BY 2.0

The Chinese are building more than 20 new semiconductor factories, or fabs, almost all of them dedicated to what are more properly called mature node semiconductors, meaning that they are made using older and well-established technologies not yet targeted by US sanctions.

Chris Miller, a professor at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and author of an authoritative book on the US-China chip war, wrote in a recent FT essay“Tariffs are the usual tool for dealing with dumping but the West doesn't directly import large volumes of Chinese chips; they're embedded inside finished devices.”