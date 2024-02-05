Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3135583 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah leaves on Monday with his accompanying delegation to Oman on a state visit.
3135599 MUSCAT -- His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, is due to start a state visit to the Sultanate of Oman on Tuesday for summit talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tareq and sponsoring inauguration of the mega venture, Al-Duqm refinery and petrochemical complex. (news report by Nasser Al-Ajmi).
3135616 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Monday chief editors of local newspapers and representatives of media outlets -- with attendance of Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.
3135587 KUWAIT -- The National Assembly will be discussing on Tuesday a draft law concerning the budget for the head of the state in addition to electing MPs for vacant seats at several committees. (end)
rk
MENAFN05022024000071011013ID1107810797
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.