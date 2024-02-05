Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3135583 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah leaves on Monday with his accompanying delegation to Oman on a state visit.

3135599 MUSCAT -- His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, is due to start a state visit to the Sultanate of Oman on Tuesday for summit talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tareq and sponsoring inauguration of the mega venture, Al-Duqm refinery and petrochemical complex. (news report by Nasser Al-Ajmi).

3135616 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Monday chief editors of local newspapers and representatives of media outlets -- with attendance of Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

3135587 KUWAIT -- The National Assembly will be discussing on Tuesday a draft law concerning the budget for the head of the state in addition to electing MPs for vacant seats at several committees. (end)



