Cypher Environmental: Visit Us At The 2024 PDAC Convention In Toronto March 3 - 6

Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2024) - Cypher Environmental, a leading global provider of cleantech solutions for dust control and road stabilization is thrilled to attend PDAC 2024, the world's premier mineral exploration and mining convention in Toronto, Ontario from March 3 - 6, 2024. Cypher Environmental will be exhibiting at Booth 1336 .

As an industry pioneer in sustainable road management solutions, Cypher Environmental is excited to showcase its innovative DUST/BLOKR® and ROAD//STABILIZR® solutions during this event. DUST/BLOKR® and ROAD//STABILIZR® are environmentally friendly alternatives to the harmful chlorides that are commonly used for dust suppression and soil stabilization. DUST/BLOKR® and ROAD//STABILIZR® are non-toxic, non-corrosive, organic and biodegradable; they deliver outstanding results while leaving zero impact on the environment and the human and non-human organisms that live within that ecosystem.

"We are looking forward to attending PDA again this year and seeing old and new friends and colleagues," says Todd Burns, CEO of Cypher Environmental. "We believe strongly in choosing solutions and products that are good for our planet and we are proud to not only contribute to solutions that can help in our collective efforts towards net zero, but to also help other companies in their efforts as well."

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the world's premier mineral exploration & mining convention and brings together professionals, governments, companies and organizations from around the world to explore the latest advancements in the mining industry through a wide range of programming, courses, and networking events.

About Cypher Environmental

Cypher Environmental is a global provider of cleantech solutions for dust control and soil stabilization. Its road management solutions are non-toxic, non-corrosive and organic. They deliver superior results while simultaneously reducing your long-term operating costs and minimizing your environmental impact. Cypher's solutions are Boeing D6-17487 certified as non-corrosive and DUST/BLOKR® holds US EPA Safer Choice distinction.

