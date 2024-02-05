Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic Opens A Miami Branch Office

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The long-awaited Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic's Miami branch office is now available for free consultations

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / The world-famous Dr. Serkan Aygın, a pioneer in the hair transplantation realm, has opened a new branch office for his eponymous clinic in downtown Miami. Floridians dealing with hair loss can now visit the award-winning clinic in the Magic City to get a free consultation and schedule their life-changing surgery in Turkey.

Top-Notch Hair Transplant Results

A hair transplant in Turkey has become synonymous with world-class results at a fraction of the price. Turkish clinics have patient-oriented medical teams focusing on service quality, satisfaction, and safety and following the highest industry standards. Dr. Serkan Aygın Clinic is no exception.

Famous for natural-looking results, it helps patients wave hair loss goodbye and welcome thick, dense hair that transforms their appearance. Dr. Serkan Aygın has 25+ years of experience, counting 10,000+ satisfied patients who enjoy a 98% hair regrowth rate.

His contributions to the field have brought him many accolades, including Europe's Best Hair Transplant Surgeon Award at the 2019 European Awards in Medicine. His clinic has also received recognition, including the Best Medical Tourism Facility Award at the 2019 Tourism Awards by VD Viajes' La Razón in Spain.

Cutting-Edge Hair Transplant Methods

Dr. Serkan Aygın Clinic specializes in innovative hair transplant methods, including Sapphire FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) and DHI (Direct Hair Implantation). The former addresses extensive hair loss, while the latter suits patients with mild-to-moderate baldness.

Both techniques ensure high precision, minimize scalp trauma, reduce healing time, and provide natural-looking results. However, the DHI method is the upgraded version that helps achieve higher graft survival and density and doesn't require shaving the head.

It uses a Choi pen for extracting and directly implanting hair grafts without previous incisions. Besides eliminating scarring, it enables surgeons to insert follicles at the correct angles, ensuring transplanted hair matches natural hair.

Constant Innovation

Dr. Serkan Aygın Clinic doesn't take a one-size-fits-all approach to hair transplantation. It offers personalized services to meet every patient's needs and expectations. One includes 3D technology for analyzing hair and taking measurements for pre-operative planning.

The award-winning Doku Studio Arc, the clinic's device for 3D hair analysis, creates a 360° head model, takes photos from multiple angles and axes, and calculates the hair density, thickness, and strand number in roots. It provides accurate information for successful hair transplants.

Contact Information

Anyone considering a hair transplant in Turkey can contact or visit Dr. Serkan Aygın Clinic in Miami for a free consultation. The clinic is at 333 SE 2nd Ave Suite 2000 and is open Mondays through Fridays from 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ali Atakan

[email protected]

+49 (0)30 5490 7696

SOURCE: Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic

