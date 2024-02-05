All Pensions Increase By 11.2 Percent In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The new decree On Indexation of Labor Pensions signed by
President Ilham Aliyev is the continuation of the steps taken
consistently in the direction of strengthening the social
protection of pensioners and increasing pensions, Azernews reports, citing the Labor and Social
Protection of the Population Ministry.
It was noted that all pensions set by the Order until January 1,
2024, in accordance with the information provided by the State
Statistics Committee, will be indexed by 11.2 percent following the
annual growth rate of the average monthly nominal salary for 2023
from January 1 of this year.
Also, it is guaranteed to increase the specified amounts of
pensions with supplements due to length of service and the
financial assistance included in pensions from January 1, 2023, by
indexing them as much as mentioned, from the beginning of this
year.
Increases are carried out automatically through the electronic
system, and pensioners do not need to submit any documents or apply
for them.
January pension increases will be paid together with February
pension.
For example, if a person's pension is 500 manats, this amount
will be increased by 11.2 percent, that is, 56 manats, to 556
manats from January 1 of the current year, and the increase of 56
manats in January will be added to the February pension.
In total, approximately 630 million manats will be spent
annually for increases covering 1.1 million pensioners.
It was noted that the increase in pensions by indexing has been
applied to all types of pensions since the beginning of last
year.
The current increase also includes pensioners who are pensioned
on a general basis, as well as pensioners who receive additional
benefits due to length of service (retired military personnel, law
enforcement officers, etc.).
The indexation increase imposed by the decree exceeds the
average inflation rate for 2023 (8.8 percent).
At the same time, according to the Decree, the pension capital
registered in the individual accounts of the insured persons until
January 1, 2024, is indexed by 8.8 percent according to the annual
level of the consumer price index for the last year. For example,
if a person's account has 50,000 manats of pension capital, this
amount will be increased by 8.8 percent, i.e. 4,400 manats, to
54,400 manats.
"This also shows that the pension capital collected in the
personal accounts of working people is regularly increased not only
based on social insurance deductions from their salaries every
month but also based on indexation by the state at the beginning of
every year", - the ministry said.
