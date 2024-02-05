Total Number Of Idps Relocated To Territories Freed From Invasion Revealed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of people relocated to territories liberated from
occupation until January 30, 2024, has been announced, Azernews reports, citing the State Committee for Refugees and IDP.
The Committee said that 1,360 families and 5,354 people have
been resettled to their homelands within the framework of the Great
Return.
According to the list of cities and villages, there are 527
families (1969 people) in Fuzuli City, 431 families (1627 people)
in Lachin City, 175 families (871 people) in Agalı village, 20
families (90 people) in Talish village, and 207 families (797
people) in Zabukh village returned.
