Makemytrip Is Bringing #Vdayatcelebhome Contest This Valentine's Season

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 05 February 2024: This Valentine's season, MakeMyTrip is bringing a touch of glamour to getaways with the introduction of the #VDayAtCelebHome contest. India's premier travel platform is offering participants a chance to win an extraordinary stay at properties owned by celebrities - Amrita Arora, Bhaichung Bhutia and Mandira Bedi.



The chosen properties for the contest have been carefully selected for their unique appeal. Amrita Arora's heritage retreat, situated along Parra Road in North Goa, seamlessly combines classic elegance with contemporary designs, providing an ideal setting for a memorable escape. Bhaichung Bhutia's Himalayan homestay in Gangtok is a haven boasting breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga, along with farm-to-table meals. On Madh Island, Mandira Bedi's intimate villa, Bougainvilla, with its calming Mediterranean ambiance and serene views of the Arabian sea, serves as the perfect backdrop for a relaxing getaway.



Participants can join the #VDayAtCelebHome Contest by completing a series of tasks designed to add excitement to the season. The more tasks completed, the more points earned. The contest features a leaderboard, and as participants engage in various tasks, they not only accumulate points but also climb the leaderboard. The top three winners, accompanied by their partners, stand a chance to experience the charm of the celebrity homes. The next 25 participants on the leaderboard will receive enticing gift vouchers from MakeMyTrip worth INR 5,000 each.



MakeMyTrip boasts a diverse selection of over 25,000 homestays, each designed to redefine the travel experience. From charming cottages to luxurious villas, each promises a unique and unforgettable stay. The #VDayAtCelebHome contest is a celebration of these remarkable homes, allowing MakeMyTrip users to enjoy an unparalleled experience with their chosen companions.

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Suhani Bakshi

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 91311 32281