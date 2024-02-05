(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

global crushing equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 488.68 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period. Astec Industries Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Eagle Crusher Company Inc., FLSmidth and Co. AS, IROCK Crushers, Komatsu Mining Corp., McLanahan Corp., Metso Outotec Corp.

are some of the major companies.

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Jaw crushers, Roller crushers, Cone crushers, and Others), End-user (Mining, Quarrying, Recycling, Construction and infrastructure, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crushing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Astec Industries Inc. - The company

offers Asphalt plants and related components, Asphalt pavers, Asphalt storage tanks, Milling machines, and others. The company's key offerings include crushing equipment.

The utilization of artificial sand as a substitute for river sand in construction projects is a significant driver for the stone-crushing equipment market. Environmental concerns, government regulations, and logistical challenges associated with river sand extraction have led to a growing demand for artificial sand produced by stone-crushing equipment. This trend is expected to continue, driven by increasing construction projects and the anticipated ban on natural river sand in many countries.



jaw crushers segment is poised for significant growth during the forecast period. Versatile and robust, jaw crushers find extensive use in quarrying, heavy mining, and recycling sectors due to their ability to crush materials ranging from soft to very hard without abrasion limits. Continuous innovation, technological advancements, enhanced protection systems, and features like high productivity, easy maintenance, and cost-effectiveness contribute to the growing demand for jaw-crushing equipment across various industries. APAC is expected to contribute 47% to the global Crushing Equipment Market growth.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023

to 2027)

Automation of crushing equipment

is an emerging trend influencing the growth, however, factors including, the environmental issues related to crushing equipment may impede the growth, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)-

Sustainability concerns and waste management initiatives shapes growth

The crushing equipment industry plays a pivotal role in various sectors like mining, construction, and infrastructure, driven by technological advancements and the expanding automotive and manufacturing industries. China's dominance, particularly in lithium-ion battery production, influences market dynamics. Sustainability concerns and waste management initiatives further shape market trends, alongside factors like taxation policies and market share competition among service industries catering to diverse sectors reliant on crushing equipment.

