Local Planet officially launches ‘Local Planet MEA’

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, Monday February 5th, 2024

The world’s largest privately held media and communication agency network, Local Planet, marked its entry into the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. ‘Local Planet MEA’ strategically headquartered in Dubai, is powered by the Middle East’s leading independent full-service creative marketing agency- Tonic International, along with RMS Media and Curiosity Africa, for Middle East and Africa respectively. This move completes Local Planet's global expansion effectively to address the diverse needs of the dynamic Middle East and Africa markets.



‘Local Planet MEA’ will operate across 63 regional markets, catering to the needs of regional as well as international clients through 37 offices in locations, including the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa. The network will further utilise the resources, expertise, and tools offered by Tonic International, RMS Media, and Curiosity Africa – all of which are supported by Local Planet International on a global scale.



According to industry reports, the Middle East marketing and advertising agency market is projected to reach USD 9.87 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.94 per cent from 2024 to 2030. Additionally, in Africa, entrepreneurs and companies are increasingly seeking specialized services due to the burgeoning growth of local and regional brands. Reports state that Africa Advertising market is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR by 2029. Marketing professionals can benefit from the Local Planet MEA’s thorough understanding of the local markets and the subtleties of customer behaviours that are essential to brand success both regionally and globally.



Martyn Rattle, Global CEO of Local Planet, commented: “We are delighted to join forces with Tonic International and two alliances to power our Local Planet MEA operations, owing to their extensive expertise across the whole region. The rapidly evolving digital ecosystem and numerous cutting-edge technologies have had a significant and profound impact on the marketing, advertising, and media agency landscape, bringing a paradigm shift in the way companies interact with customers as well as promote their products and services. At Local Planet, our overarching goal is to provide innovative solutions and successfully meet the varied needs of diverse markets globally.”



The MEA region is regarded as a favourable destination for marketers and advertisers who seek to enhance brand visibility and awareness. This appeal of the market can be ascribed to a combination of factors, including the increasing number of businesses, rising brand competition, a large population, and high internet usage rates.



Arnaud Verchere, Group CEO at Tonic International and Chairman of Local Planet MEA, stated: “We are delighted to partner with Local Planet as it expands into the MEA region. Our successful track record in the Middle East, has paved the way for this broader-scale strategic move. Our distinct understanding of the local markets, our entrepreneurial spirit, and our client-centric approach position us uniquely among the agency networks in the region. We are equipped to offer cutting-edge services ensuring consistency in operations and approaches and producing remarkable outcomes for brands in the region.”



Carine Conradie-Haffejee and Alexei Pashkov, Co-Founders of Curiosity Africa, said: “We are thrilled to be a part of Local Planet MEA and contribute to the transformation of the advertising and marketing landscape in the region. With our ample resources, speed, and flexibility, we are well-prepared to strengthen business solutions in the region. Our expertise lies in effortlessly integrating global marketing technology solutions into daily operations, complemented by our capabilities in business intelligence, analytics, and marketing insights, enriching the portfolio of services offered by Local Planet MEA for clients in the region.”



Today, businesses in the Middle East are making significant investments in data-driven marketing, to better understand consumer behaviours and preferences, with 68 per cent of marketers seeking to increase their data-related expenditure by 2024, as per the report published by Data & Marketing Association (DMA).



To address these challenges and tap into the vast potential of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) market, Local Planet MEA will develop and execute media communication strategies, utilising a team of experts with a comprehensive understanding of business requirements and media landscapes, to ensure the successful implementation of impactful campaigns and communication solutions.







MENAFN05022024003685011158ID1107810752