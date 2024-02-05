Adverum Biotechnologies Announces $127.5 Million Private Placement Financing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Financing led by TCGX with participation from new and existing investors including 5AM Ventures, Commodore Capital, Frazier Life Sciences, Logos Capital, Samsara BioCapital, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners and Vivo Capital, as well two large investment management firms.



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that it has agreed to sell approximately 106.25 million shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) to a select group of institutional and accredited healthcare specialist investors in a private placement, at a price per share of $1.20, representing a premium of approximately 20% to Adverum's 30-day volume-weighted average price. The financing is expected to close on February 8, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. Adverum anticipates the gross proceeds from the private placement to be approximately $127.5 million, before deducting any offering related expenses.

The financing was led by TCGX with participation from new and existing investors including 5AM Ventures, Commodore Capital, Frazier Life Sciences, Logos Capital, Samsara BioCapital, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners and Vivo Capital, as well as two large investment management firms. In lieu of shares of common stock, certain investors are purchasing pre-funded warrants at a purchase price of $1.1999 per share, which equals the purchase price per share of common stock, less the $0.0001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant.

The proceeds from this financing, combined with current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, are expected to be sufficient to fund the current operating plan into late 2025.

TD Cowen and Truist Securities acted as placement agents on the offering.

The securities described above have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Accordingly, these securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Adverum has agreed to file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) registering the resale of the shares of common stock issued in this private placement. Any offering of the securities under the resale registration statement will only be made by means of a prospectus.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases with the aspiration of developing functional cures to restore vision and prevent blindness. Leveraging the capabilities of its proprietary intravitreal (IVT) platform, Adverum is developing durable, single-administration therapies, designed to be delivered in physicians' offices, to eliminate the need for frequent ocular injections to treat these diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec, formerly referred to as ADVM-022), as a one-time, IVT injection for patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration. Additionally, by overcoming the challenges associated with current treatment paradigms for debilitating ocular diseases, Adverum aspires to transform the standard of care, preserve vision, and create a profound societal impact around the globe. For more information, please visit

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding events or results that may occur in the future are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements associated with the intended use of net proceeds from the private placement, the Company's cash sufficiency and runway, expected timing of closing of the private placement and the completion of the private placement, and other statements containing the words“anticipates,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will” and similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including risks inherent to, without limitation: risks associated with market conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties facing Adverum are set forth under the caption“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Adverum's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including Adverum's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on November 9, 2023. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Adverum undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Inquiries:

Adverum Investor Relations

