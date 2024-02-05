Netbet Italy Announces Expanded Partnership With Skywind

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROME, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy, a leading online gambling operator, is excited to announce its expanded partnership with Skywind, a prominent provider of premium casino games. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone for NetBet Italy as it continues to enhance its live casino offerings and provide an unparalleled gaming experience to its valued players.



The partnership with Skywind brings a diverse range of thrilling live casino games to NetBet Italy's platform, including the immensely popular Live Baccarat, Live Roulette, Live Blackjack, and Live Joker's Wheel, the innovative game show with 4 bonus games based on the most top performing game Joker's Luck. These highly immersive games will captivate players with their realistic graphics, smooth gameplay, and professional dealers, providing an authentic casino atmosphere right at their fingertips.

NetBet Italy is committed to delivering the best possible gaming experience to its customers, and the addition of Skywind's live casino games aligns perfectly with this mission. By incorporating these top-quality games into its portfolio, NetBet Italy ensures that players can enjoy an even wider selection of entertaining and rewarding gaming options.

"We are excited to partner with Skywind and introduce their exceptional live casino games to our valued players," said NetBet Italy's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici. "Our focus has always been on providing a cutting-edge gaming experience, and this partnership allows us to elevate our live casino offerings to new heights. With Skywind's innovative games, our players can enjoy the thrill and authenticity of a real casino from the comfort of their own homes."

Skywind's commitment to excellence and innovation perfectly complements NetBet Italy's vision, making this partnership a natural choice for both companies. By joining forces, NetBet Italy and Skywind aim to create a dynamic and immersive live casino environment that sets new standards within the industry.

NetBet Italy and Skywind's collaboration is set to revolutionize the online gaming experience, giving players an unrivaled selection of live casino games, including Live Joker's Wheel, Live Baccarat, Live Roulette, and Live Blackjack. With its dedication to customer satisfaction and a relentless pursuit of excellence, NetBet Italy continues to solidify its position as a leader in the Italian online gaming market.

About NetBet

NetBet is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.

