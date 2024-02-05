\WestJet Cargo appoints Awesome Cargo LLC as its US GSA

(MENAFN- Lemon Queen)

Aerocharter GSA, through its US GSA sales entity Awesome Cargo LLC has been appointed WestJet Cargo’s GSA for commercial business out of Los Angeles (with immediate effect). Awesome Cargo LLC will market WestJet’s cargo capacities on the airline’s passenger and freighter flights operating from the US to Canada and Mexico.

For WestJet Cargo, the key focus for 2024, is on establishing a robust business network on which to continue expanding its cargo network. Following on from its successful collaboration launch with Aerocharter de México’s freighter subsidiary, Awesome Cargo, in November 2023, the cargo airline has now appointed the group’s USA GSA arm, Awesome Cargo LLC, to market its freight capacities out of the US. Exported commodities out of the US primarily include perishables, general cargo and high value products.

“The perfect combination for success, when it comes to a focused and fast-growing freighter newcomer such as WestJet Cargo, is innovation, drive, and a foundation of solid industry experience,” says Kirsten de Bruijn, Executive Vice-President, Cargo at WestJet.

WestJet Cargo operates daily passenger flights out of Los Angeles (LAX) to Calgary (YYC) and Vancouver (YVR), almost daily services to Edmonton (YEG), and Toronto (YYZ), and serves Winnipeg (YWG) two to four times per week. Every passenger flight offers a cargo capacity of up to 2 tonnes. WestJet Cargo’s freighter services, accommodating up to 20 tonnes of cargo uplift per flight, currently connect Los Angeles with Mexico’s Guadalajara (GDL) on days 1, 2, and 6, and fly between Los Angeles and Calgary on days 2, 3, and 5.

“Our mission is to provide the ultimate in customer satisfaction through premium service quality – something we have spent decades honing and which we continue to fine-tune every day,” Luis Ramos, CEO and President of Aerocharter group, explains. “We are delighted to support WestJet Cargo in establishing firm and profitable commercial operations as its GSA in the US. This latest milestone further cements our professional cooperation that began in November 2023 with the strategic Awesome Cargo/WestJet Cargo operations connecting our NLU hub with North America, and I am convinced that this is just the start of a truly ‘awesome’ journey together.”





