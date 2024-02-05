Cloud Service Brokerage Market Moving In The Right Direction: Accenture, IBM, Cognizant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cloud Service Brokerage market to witness a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Cloud Service Brokerage market size is estimated to increase by USD 22.4 Billion at a CAGR of 16.5% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 7.18 Billion. The Major Players Covered in this Report: Accenture (Ireland), IBM (United States), VMware (United States), Jamcracker (United States), ActivePlatform (Belarus), Arrow Electronics (United States), Cloudmore (Sweden), Wipro (India), DXC Technology (United States), iPortalis (United Kimgdom), Cognizant (United States), InContinuum (Netherlands)

Cloud service brokerage (CSB) refers to the intermediary role played by third-party service providers that facilitate the procurement, integration, customization, management, and support of cloud computing services for organizations. In essence, CSBs act as intermediaries between cloud service providers (CSPs) and cloud consumers, helping businesses navigate the complexities of cloud computing and optimize their cloud environments. Market Trends: Organizations are increasingly adopting multi-cloud strategies to leverage the best features and services from different cloud providers. CSBs help manage the complexity of multi-cloud environments by providing integration, orchestration, and governance solutions. Hybrid cloud solutions, combining on-premises infrastructure with public and private cloud services, are gaining traction. CSBs enable seamless integration and management of hybrid cloud environments, allowing organizations to optimize resource utilization and scalability.

Market Drivers: Cost optimization is a key driver for organizations adopting cloud services. CSBs assist in optimizing cloud spending by providing cost analysis, resource allocation recommendations, and budget management tools. Regulatory compliance requirements, such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS, influence cloud adoption decisions. CSBs help organizations achieve and maintain compliance by implementing security controls, data protection measures, and audit trails. Market Opportunities: Organizations are investing in digital transformation initiatives to enhance agility, innovation, and customer experience. CSBs play a crucial role in enabling digital transformation by providing consulting, migration, and optimization services. Adoption of emerging technologies such as edge computing, serverless architecture, and Internet of Things (IoT) is driving demand for CSB services. CSBs help organizations leverage these technologies to build scalable and resilient cloud infrastructures. Market segments by Types: Integration And Support, Automation And Orchestration, Billing And Provisioning, Migration And Customization, Security And Compliance, Other Services (catalog management, backup and DR, reporting and BI, and API)

Market segments by Applications: BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Education, Transportation & Logistics

Geographic coverage: The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.), North America (United States, Mexico & Canada), South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.), Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.), Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia). Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.- Cloud Service Brokerage Market Dynamics, Size, and Growth Trend 2019-2030 Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.- Cloud Service Brokerage Market Production by Region Cloud Service Brokerage Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.Key Points Covered in Cloud Service Brokerage Market Report:- Cloud Service Brokerage Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers- Cloud Service Brokerage Market Competition by Manufacturers- Cloud Service Brokerage Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2024-2030)- Cloud Service Brokerage Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2024-2030)- Cloud Service Brokerage Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Integration And Support, Automation And Orchestration, Billing And Provisioning, Migration And Customization, Security And Compliance, Other Services (catalog management, backup and DR, reporting and BI, and API)}- Cloud Service Brokerage Market Analysis by Application {BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Education, Transportation & Logistics}- Cloud Service Brokerage Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Cloud Service Brokerage Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. 