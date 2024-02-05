Emirates Home Nursing (EHN) Navigates the Growing Speech Therapy Services Market

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 5 February 2024:

Emirates Home Nursing (EHN) strategically aligns with the anticipated 5.9% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) projected for the Speech Therapy Services market by 2028, as reported in the recent Mordor Intelligence analysis. The provided insights shed light on the evolving landscape, emphasizing Speech Therapy's pivotal role in improving the quality of life for individuals with communication and swallowing disorders. The global expansion of the Speech Therapy Services market reflects a growing recognition of the need to address these challenges, and EHN stands ready to meet this demand.

EHN's home-based Speech Therapy prioritizes highly personalized treatment plans, crafted to meet the unique needs of individual patients. Therapists collaborate closely with individuals in their familiar environments, ensuring a tailored approach to address communication challenges effectively. This patient-centric strategy aims to deliver targeted interventions that resonate with the specific requirements of each individual, contributing to overall well-being.

Miss Alka Uttamchandani, General Manager of EHN, emphasizes the company's adaptability to the evolving healthcare landscape and the reinforced significance of Speech Therapy services highlighted in the Mordor Intelligence Report. She stated, "We remain committed to delivering high-quality, specialized care aligned with market expectations, with a focus on making a positive impact on the lives of our patients."

Conducting Speech Therapy sessions at home introduces unprecedented convenience and comfort for patients, eliminating the need for travel and allowing individuals to receive therapy in a familiar and relaxed setting. This approach reflects EHN's commitment to making healthcare not only accessible but also comfortable, recognizing the importance of a supportive environment in the overall well-being of patients.

Moreover, EHN actively encourages family involvement in its home-based Speech Therapy, fostering a supportive ecosystem for patients. Collaborative efforts between therapists and families enhance the impact of therapeutic interventions, while real-life context integration contributes to the practical application of acquired skills in daily routines. EHN remains well prepared in delivering comprehensive, personalized, and accessible Speech Therapy services that cater to the diverse needs of its patients.





MENAFN05022024005113011630ID1107810732