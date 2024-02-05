Delhi HC Directs Video Conferencing For Former PFI Chairman's Interim Bail Hearing

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday directed Tihar Jail authorities to facilitate video conferencing for the appearance of former chairman of the Popular Front of India (PFI), Erappungal Abubacker, who is currently incarcerated, in hearing his interim bail plea filed on medical grounds.

The Division Bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain is overseeing the matter, and it mandated the jail authorities to provide a comprehensive medical report on Abubacker, detailing the instances of hospitalisation, including those in the Jail Hospital.

"The jail authority concerned is also directed to send the current medical report of the appellant, specifying therein as to how many times he remained admitted in hospital, including Jail Hospital, and the duration thereof," the court ordered. Furthermore, the court directed the jail authorities to ensure Abubacker's virtual presence in court for the next hearing, contingent upon his medical fitness.

The next hearing is scheduled for February 21.

Earlier, the court had directed Tihar jail's Medical Superintendent to file a status report of Abubacker's health condition.

The Division Bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anish Dayal had said that the complete medical record of the treatment given to Abubacker by All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) must be there in the status report.

The Bench was then dealing with his appeal seeking implementation of an order passed by the special judge for him to be admitted in AIIMS.

The other appeal sought condonation of delay in filing appeal.

“The interim relief is that the special judge directed his admission in AIIMS. It is not done yet. We are seeking implementation of that,” Abubacker's counsel Adit S. Pujari had told the court.

The National Investigation Agency's (NIA's) counsel had submitted that there was no objection to the same since the accused was in judicial custody.

After noting the above submission, the Bench while condoning the delay of over 40 days in filing the appeal, had also issued a notice on the appeal and sought reply of the agency within three weeks.

Abubacker was arrested by the NIA on September 22, 2022 and charged under the provisions of the UAPA. He has been in judicial custody since October 6, 2022.

He was active in organisations like the Ideal Students League, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

According to Abubacker, he is suffering from multiple ailments, including a rare type of esophagus cancer, Parkinson's Disease, hypertension, diabetes, and loss of vision.

