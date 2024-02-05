GCC Stocks Face Energy Volatility

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded mixed performance with some markets under pressure. Traders could remain cautious in the face of volatile energy markets and the changing geopolitical situation. However, positive local data could support performances in some cases.

The Dubai stock market recorded some volatility as it started the week. The market remained on an uptrend overall and could continue to see gains thanks to the strong local fundamentals. However, the main index could encounter some resistance at current levels over the short term.

The Abu Dhabi stock market could remain under some pressure with uncertainty affecting oil markets. At the same time, the strong growth in non-oil sectors could help the market limit losses to a certain extent.

The Qatari stock market continued to slide, extending last week’s price corrections. The market could remain at risk as natural gas prices stay near last year’s lows and oil markets see more uncertainty.

The Saudi stock market extended its rebound thanks to strong earnings in the banking sector. However, the main index could see some downside risks due to weaker oil markets and the mitigated performance of local stocks during this previous month.





